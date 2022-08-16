ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thatcher, AZ

gilavalleycentral.net

Local balloonists say Extravaganza is moving forward

SAFFORD — The Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza is not dead. That’s according to Susan and Greg Lindsey, owners of AZ Air Ventures. In a message to Gila Valley Central, the Lindseys said they are planning a third Balloon Extravaganza for the New Year’s holiday. “We’ve done this...
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

EAC unveils new logo, modernized Gila Hank; classic Hank remains in retro role

THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College unveiled a new brand identity that features a primary logo and modernized Gila Hank during its faculty and staff Monster Symposium this week. The College’s Gila Hank — designed in 1947 by The Arizona Republic cartoonist, Reg Manning – will remain as a classic look on campus touchpoints. The College’s traditional purple and gold colors will also remain.
THATCHER, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Trust for Public Land and Partners Protect Additional 7,800 Acres of Critical Grasslands near Chiricahua Mountains

WILLCOX, Ariz. — Trust for Public Land (TPL) announced today that 7,852 acres of the Cienega Ranch has been protected through the purchase of a conservation easement from the ranch owner. The ranch is located near the Willcox Playa, location of the hugely popular annual Wings over Willcox birding and nature festival and the main destination for the 30,000 sandhill cranes that winter in Arizona.
WILLCOX, AZ
kyma.com

Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

Fuel truck explodes on Highway 191

GRAHAM COUNTY – A fuel haul truck driver experienced what could be a scene out of a Fast and Furious movie late Thursday night when his tanker truck caught fire and exploded. According to Graham County Dispatch notes, a tractor-trailer hauling diesel and unleaded fuel for a local gas...
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Pioneer History: George Larsen and Hannah Helena Roseberry Larsen

Santaquin, Sevier, Utah, was the setting for the birth of Hannah Helena Roseberry and her twin, Charles Lewis on 2 October 1861 to Helena Erickson and Carl Nils Roseberry. They were the second set of twins born to this couple—the first to be born in America, having recently arrived from Sweden. A set of triplets came three years later with the surviving one being Louisa Christina who grew up and was married to Joseph Knight Rogers.
PIMA, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Edward Brian Maloy

Edward Brian Maloy, of Safford, entered into eternal life Friday evening, August 12, 2022, at the Haven of Safford. He was 73. Ed was born in El Paso, Texas, on July 25, 1949, and was adopted at birth by Leslie Grover Maloy and Nelda Pomeroy Maloy. He grew up in Safford, Arizona, where he played football and later went to Eastern Arizona College.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Graham County proactive on wildfire

SAFFORD — Graham County announced it is accepting bids for a project that is hoped will help keep potential wildfire at bay. The county is looking for someone to remove about 180 acres of tamarisk, creating 12 fire breaks along the Gila River corridor, from San Jose on the east to San Carlos on the west. The work is to be completed by April 15, 2023.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Still time to help with the Community Health Needs Assessment

SAFFORD — Residents in Graham and Greenlee counties still have time to help Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and the two counties’ Health Departments learn about the health needs in the area. The Community Health Needs Assessment remains live until Sept. 17. “Our goal is really to get...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
gilaherald.com

Jail Booking Report for August 9 – 15

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 9 – 15, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ

