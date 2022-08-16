ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
John Mccain
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The List

Hollywood A-Listers Speak Up About Liz Cheney's Defeat

As the daughter of a former vice president, Representative Liz Cheney has spent her life holding herself and her political party to a high standard. According to her biography, she first served as Wyoming's only voice in the House of Representatives in 2016 and was reelected with a large majority in 2019. Cheney is a proud Republican but has spoken out against her own party numerous times since the Capitol riot on January 6 in an attempt to keep her political peers accountable for their actions — including former President Donald Trump.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Political Party#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#The Republican Party#House Committee#The Washington Post
The List

Are Melania And Donald Trump Compatible Based On Their Zodiac Signs?

Donald Trump made headlines for his marriages to women like the late Ivana Trump and Marla Maples, but it was his relationship with model Melania Knauss that really had people talking. Donald first met the young model during New York Fashion Week in 1998 when he was 52 years old and she was just 28. The future President was said to be so taken with the model that he gave her the phone numbers to all of his homes and offices, per Biography.
POTUS
The List

Alarming Details Emerge About The Unit In Charge Of The Mar-A-Lago Raid

The FBI unit at the center of the raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate has been the subject of much scrutiny over the past several days. In fact, CBS News reported that law enforcement officials are being warned of an increased threat of violence due to such strong opinions about what went down at the residence of the former POTUS. Meanwhile, since the raid, many people have spoken out that the search was unwarranted — despite a court-ordered search warrant having been issued. A new poll also revealed some interesting statistics about how Americans are feeling about the raid.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The List

The List

56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy