The FBI unit at the center of the raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate has been the subject of much scrutiny over the past several days. In fact, CBS News reported that law enforcement officials are being warned of an increased threat of violence due to such strong opinions about what went down at the residence of the former POTUS. Meanwhile, since the raid, many people have spoken out that the search was unwarranted — despite a court-ordered search warrant having been issued. A new poll also revealed some interesting statistics about how Americans are feeling about the raid.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO