ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 9

Harley Lewis
3d ago

the devil screams loudest when they're being defeated. she's going to make noise every day until election day and when she loses she will cause a lot of trouble by January 1st

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws

New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
wutv29.com

Soares "reviewing" request to investigate Zeldin on accusations of petition fraud

The Albany County District Attorney's Office tells CBS 6 it is currently reviewing a request from a Democratic state senator to investigate the campaign of New York's Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin over accusations of signature fraud. In a statement Wednesday, the Zeldin campaign denies the allegations. We’re also hearing from a legal expert explaining who could potentially face charges, if anyone.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Gillibrand calls staff situation at Columbia Memorial Health a crisis

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the situation at a Hudson medical facility is a “crisis.” She says staff shortages and low wages are plaguing Columbia Memorial Health. in part, “As the only hospital between Kingston and Albany, Columbia Memorial Health staff serve more than 100,000 residents,” Gillibrand wrote In a letter to the hospital’s president, Jay Cahalan. “Due to low wages and high turnover, CMH is operating at a staff vacancy of more than 200 bargaining unit members.”
HUDSON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schneiderman
Syracuse.com

Amtrak may boost Albany-to-Boston service

Rensselaer, N.Y. — Buoyed by the prospect of federal infrastructure funding, Massachusetts transportation officials and lawmakers are urging Amtrak to start a regular Boston-to-Albany train schedule. And New York agrees. Under a request that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation just filed with the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak could run...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Toy Gun#Toughening#Bright Green#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#New Yorkers#Amazon Com
Q 105.7

Albany Central Warehouse Owner Slapped with Yet Another Deadline

In the never ending saga of Albany biggest eyesore, the current owner of Albany's abandoned and decrepit Central Warehouse building has been given.... wait for it... more time. The city set a date of September 16th saying all windows, doors and entrances must be sealed. All flammable materials must be...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy