Harley Lewis
3d ago
the devil screams loudest when they're being defeated. she's going to make noise every day until election day and when she loses she will cause a lot of trouble by January 1st
wutv29.com
IG report shines light on NYSP reaction to Trooper, Cuomo daughter relationship
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A recently released report from the New York State Inspector General details a relationship between former governor Andrew Cuomo’s daughter and a State Trooper, as well as how the State Police handled the situation. In May 2020, trooper Dane Pfeiffer revealed in an interview...
Greene County lawmakers oppose new gun legislation
The Greene County Legislature passed a resolution Monday night strongly opposing the state gun control package passed in July.
Illegal guns and cache seized in Washington County
Three Greenwich individuals who were suspected of manufacturing illegal guns and parts had their ammunition seized on Thursday, according to New York State police. Supposedly, the men had kits to convert firearms to fully automatic weapons.
WNYT
Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws
New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
wutv29.com
Soares "reviewing" request to investigate Zeldin on accusations of petition fraud
The Albany County District Attorney's Office tells CBS 6 it is currently reviewing a request from a Democratic state senator to investigate the campaign of New York's Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin over accusations of signature fraud. In a statement Wednesday, the Zeldin campaign denies the allegations. We’re also hearing from a legal expert explaining who could potentially face charges, if anyone.
Albany felon nabbed for allegedly dodging court
Police arrested an Albany man—convicted of several violent felonies in the past—on Tuesday after a traffic stop in Watervliet.
WNYT
Gillibrand calls staff situation at Columbia Memorial Health a crisis
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the situation at a Hudson medical facility is a “crisis.” She says staff shortages and low wages are plaguing Columbia Memorial Health. in part, “As the only hospital between Kingston and Albany, Columbia Memorial Health staff serve more than 100,000 residents,” Gillibrand wrote In a letter to the hospital’s president, Jay Cahalan. “Due to low wages and high turnover, CMH is operating at a staff vacancy of more than 200 bargaining unit members.”
Sheriff’s deputy running for Bennington sheriff as Republican after losing Democratic primary
Joel Howard, a lieutenant at the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department, decided to drop his bid to run as an independent candidate after getting the most Republican write-in votes in the primary election. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sheriff’s deputy running for Bennington sheriff as Republican after losing Democratic primary.
Troy man sentenced for drive-by shooting death
Jhajuan Sabb, who shot and killed another man and injured four other people back in May of 2021, was sentenced to 35 years and five years of post-prison probation, District Attorney P. David Soares announced on Friday.
Amtrak may boost Albany-to-Boston service
Rensselaer, N.Y. — Buoyed by the prospect of federal infrastructure funding, Massachusetts transportation officials and lawmakers are urging Amtrak to start a regular Boston-to-Albany train schedule. And New York agrees. Under a request that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation just filed with the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak could run...
Two arrested for allegedly cashing forged checks in Fulton County
Two men have been arrested for allegedly cashing forged checks at two credit unions in Fulton County. New York State Police said Elijah Jacobs, 31, of Gloversville, and Brian Fernau, 31, of Rotterdam, were arrested on August 17.
Central Warehouse code violations updated
With the State of Emergency declaration against the once crumbling Central Warehouse now lifted after essential repairs, additional work is still needed.
Washington County sewer district worker charged with official misconduct
Allan W. Burnham, 40, of Fort Edward was arrested and charged with grand larceny, defrauding the government, and official misconduct.
Police: Kingston man stole cash from safe at work
A Kingston man is due in court next week after he allegedly broke into a safe at the Speedway where he works, and stole $600 from a money bag.
Albany Central Warehouse Owner Slapped with Yet Another Deadline
In the never ending saga of Albany biggest eyesore, the current owner of Albany's abandoned and decrepit Central Warehouse building has been given.... wait for it... more time. The city set a date of September 16th saying all windows, doors and entrances must be sealed. All flammable materials must be...
Police warn of ‘Citizens Behind the Badge’ scam
Police are warning Johnstown residents of a direct mail scam circulating in the area that claims to be backed by the Johnstown Police Department.
Two NYRA employees found with 200 grams of cocaine, police say
A police raid of an NYRA dorm residence on Thursday allegedly presented possession of 200 ounces of cocaine.
Cohoes man pleads guilty to having loaded handgun
Armando Sanchez, 30, of Cohoes pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a felony. Sanchez was indicted in June 2021 on two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
Parole absconder arrested, weapons recovered
The Albany Police Department worked alongside the United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder who was wanted out of Catskill.
VTDigger
Court to weigh Bennington murder defendant’s competency for trial
BENNINGTON — The case of a man accused of fatally slashing a woman in downtown Bennington last year remains in limbo, as a competency hearing to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial has been delayed until October. The defendant, Darren Pronto, is charged with first-degree murder...
