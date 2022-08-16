ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

Locals in Ary looking to preserve damaged antiques at Homeplace Community Center

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Ary community of Perry County, many generations of Kentuckians have memories about the Homeplace Community Center. “People would come from Perry County, but they would come from Breathitt County and they would come from Knott County. So this three county area served many people,” Ary local Ray Turner said.
Local group helps Kentucky families affected by floods

The Voltage Youth Group of Cornerstone Community Church in Kunkletown was training in the days ahead of their mission trip to Lynch, Kentucky. Once they arrived, they planned to repair homes and organize an event for children of the community. And then the rain started to fall. “Our first day...
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’

DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
FEMA Information:

FEMA says they are in Kentucky for the long haul to aid residents of Eastern Kentucky who suffered losses from last month’s flooding, with 821 employees now in the state. So far, FEMA says they have approved more than $40.4 million in direct assistance to those who suffered losses, awards that don’t have to be repaid. A total of $32.4 million in Housing Assistance grants to homeowners to bring their damaged properties to a sanitary and habitable condition with $8 million more in Other Needs Assistance, which provides grants to provide applicants for immediate needs such as medical and dental expenses, moving and storage, funeral costs, childcare.
BULLIES OR SNIPERS: SINGLE BIGGEST THREAT IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY SCHOOLS?

CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 18th, 2022) - Children in the Clay County, Kentucky public education system return to the classroom today after the original start date was postponed for a week due to flooding. The beginning of school marks a day of many firsts. The first day of grade school, the last first day of school for the senior class, the first day for a new bus driver and so on.
Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with one sheriff’s office need your help to find a stolen van and some suspects they believe were involved in several burglaries or attempted burglaries in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. On the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police released the flyer below...
Officials Continue Search for Two Missing Breathitt Co Residents

Two Breathitt Co women are still missing after being lost in East Kentucky’s floods. Search and rescue teams are continuing to look for 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker who have not been seen in over two weeks. Debris and unsteady terrain line the areas the women are suspected to be in as excavators and canine units have been introduced to try and find them. Officials acknowledge there may not be a happy ending to the search but insist the most important thing is to find the victims and ensure an ending is reached.
Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
Judge Adams offers information about black mold

Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams is reminding you to be very careful as you start to encounter more and more mold in the cleanup and recovery process. If you have asthma or a weakened immune system, do not enter buildings that may contain mold and if you must work around mold, wear an N95 or better respirator, gloves, long sleeves, and long pants.
