wymt.com
Locals in Ary looking to preserve damaged antiques at Homeplace Community Center
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Ary community of Perry County, many generations of Kentuckians have memories about the Homeplace Community Center. “People would come from Perry County, but they would come from Breathitt County and they would come from Knott County. So this three county area served many people,” Ary local Ray Turner said.
Times News
Local group helps Kentucky families affected by floods
The Voltage Youth Group of Cornerstone Community Church in Kunkletown was training in the days ahead of their mission trip to Lynch, Kentucky. Once they arrived, they planned to repair homes and organize an event for children of the community. And then the rain started to fall. “Our first day...
WKYT 27
Volunteers from out of state helping families rebuild in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Help is continuing to pour into parts of eastern Kentucky. Clay County wasn’t hit as hard as some places, but still has many homes in need of repair. Volunteers from out of state were inside one home Friday, installing new drywall after they had...
wymt.com
Letcher County family remembers being rescued from EKY flooding
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A family in Whitesburg had been living in their “forever home” for more than 25 years. “Pretty much had everything renovated except the three bedrooms,” said Bob Smith. On July 28, Smith walked out of his house and saw the river in...
kentuckytoday.com
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’
DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
wvlt.tv
‘Community helping community’: Floyd County looking at next phase of flood relief
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - As clean-up efforts continue, following the deadly flooding that hit the region, many families are working to get back on their feet. In doing so, resources from all around have been piped into Eastern Kentucky communities. However, those involved with the flood relief efforts say it...
wymt.com
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
wymt.com
Breathitt County family ‘thankful to be alive’ after home swept away by flood water
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One family in Breathitt County said they are thankful to be alive after flood waters destroyed their home. The creek next to the Fugate family’s house swept away their double wide when flooding hit, and other members of their family were trapped in a nearby house.
wklw.com
FEMA Information:
FEMA says they are in Kentucky for the long haul to aid residents of Eastern Kentucky who suffered losses from last month’s flooding, with 821 employees now in the state. So far, FEMA says they have approved more than $40.4 million in direct assistance to those who suffered losses, awards that don’t have to be repaid. A total of $32.4 million in Housing Assistance grants to homeowners to bring their damaged properties to a sanitary and habitable condition with $8 million more in Other Needs Assistance, which provides grants to provide applicants for immediate needs such as medical and dental expenses, moving and storage, funeral costs, childcare.
wymt.com
Johnson County community mourns loss of longtime law enforcement officer
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the law enforcement community in one Eastern Kentucky county are mourning the loss of one of their own. In a post on the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials say longtime Deputy John Dale III died earlier this week. The post...
wymt.com
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
clayconews.com
BULLIES OR SNIPERS: SINGLE BIGGEST THREAT IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY SCHOOLS?
CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 18th, 2022) - Children in the Clay County, Kentucky public education system return to the classroom today after the original start date was postponed for a week due to flooding. The beginning of school marks a day of many firsts. The first day of grade school, the last first day of school for the senior class, the first day for a new bus driver and so on.
Gov. Beshear provides update on eastern Ky. flood recovery
The death toll remains at 39 and officials are still looking for two women from Breathitt County, 60-year-old Vanessa Baker, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff.
wymt.com
Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with one sheriff’s office need your help to find a stolen van and some suspects they believe were involved in several burglaries or attempted burglaries in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. On the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police released the flyer below...
wklw.com
Officials Continue Search for Two Missing Breathitt Co Residents
Two Breathitt Co women are still missing after being lost in East Kentucky’s floods. Search and rescue teams are continuing to look for 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker who have not been seen in over two weeks. Debris and unsteady terrain line the areas the women are suspected to be in as excavators and canine units have been introduced to try and find them. Officials acknowledge there may not be a happy ending to the search but insist the most important thing is to find the victims and ensure an ending is reached.
wymt.com
Pike County officials urge patience on the pavement as commute concerns pile up
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Between raging waters and rush hour traffic, the roads in Pike County have seen a bit of wear in recent weeks. Now, with measures underway to repair, and other factors contributing to delays, officials are asking the public to practice patience on the pavement. “We all...
wymt.com
Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
wymt.com
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
thelevisalazer.com
COMMONWEALTH’S ATTORNEY TELLS WHY NO INFORMATION ON PEACH ORCHARD FATAL SHOOTING
LAWRENCE COUNTY — A mysterious fatal shooting in the Peach Orchard area of Lawrence County on August 16 has sent rumors swirling and put Facebook on overtime because of the lack of details about the incident from police and the state attorney. It appears as though there are no witnesses to the actual shooting.
1039thebulldog.com
Judge Adams offers information about black mold
Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams is reminding you to be very careful as you start to encounter more and more mold in the cleanup and recovery process. If you have asthma or a weakened immune system, do not enter buildings that may contain mold and if you must work around mold, wear an N95 or better respirator, gloves, long sleeves, and long pants.
