Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Reap what you 'sew': Men accused of stealing sewing machines and more
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say two crafty thieves from Miami are behind bars for stealing multiple items from retail craft stores in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Leroy Minnis, 33, and Inocencio Tirado, 45, stole merchandise by the cart-full. They loaded their carts with Dream Machine paper cutters, big box sewing machines, colorful ink markers, golf balls, shoes and even vodka. One of the men went as far as climbing an employee ladder to steal sewing machines from the extra inventory shelf.
Man warns beachgoers after thief steals credit cards, goes on shopping spree
A Lake Worth Beach woman was arrested after stealing IDs, credit cards, cash and cellphones from people at the beach while they were swimming in the ocean, deputies say. Justin Greer was one of them.
Three in Palm Beach County arrested on election fraud charges, face up to 5 years in prison
Less than a week before the August primary election, three Palm Beach County residents were arrested as part of an investigation by the newly formed state Office of Election Crimes and Security. More investigations are pending, said Palm Beach County's elections chief. Robert Simpson of Pahokee, Luis Villaran of Delray...
Fundraiser held for family of FWC investigator killed in wrong-way crash
A fundraiser for the wife and two young children of Florida Wildlife Conservation Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson was held Saturday at the Okeechobee Agricultural Civic Center.
Boca Raton Man Sentenced To Seven Years In Federal Prison
Matthew Smith To Lockup For Federal Health Care Fraud. Assistant Alisa Catoggio To Spend Five Years In Prison. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Boca Raton residents will spend significant time in federal prison after entering guilty pleas in health care fraud scheme. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
New Key Fob In West Palm Beach – The Most Efficient Solution At Your Fingertips
When you are looking for a new key fob that is efficient, you should not spend more time finding the best solution. At Door N Key Locksmith, we are prepared to provide a wide variety of solutions to all our customers. Each of our professionals has the most comprehensive experience in the field.
Speeding 91-Year-Old Boynton Beach Man Slams Lexus Into Toyota, Dies
Death Came Nearly One Month After Crash. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old man who police say was driving too quickly in his Lexus ES350 slammed into a Toyota driven by a man from South Hampton New York. The New Yorker sustained only […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Arrested twice after traffic stops, and he wasn't even driving both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sometimes it's the little things that'll get someone in trouble. This defendant was arrested in what started as a traffic stop, and he wasn't even driving. If only police officers hadn't seen him throw out a bag of pot. If only he had...
Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
Fraud suspect booked, driver in Wellington school bus crash tentatively identified
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it has tentatively identified the driver of a car that slammed into the back of a school bus in Wellington. And the one person arrested after the crash, a suspect in a fraud case, is now...
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested
Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS
Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Mysterious Letter Leaves Florida Family Violently Coughing
'She opened it up and started feeling sick.'
Neighborhood complaints lead to warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Complaints from neighbors about narcotics near their homes led to search warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce. Police arrested Andraius Grant, 43, after a search warrant on a home on North 13th Street. He's charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, cocaine manufacturing within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fort Lauderdale personal watercraft rental businesses struggling in wake of Marine Patrol’s stepped-up enforcement
(WSVN) - South Florida is a great spot to hit the water year-round, but some businesses that rely on the water are being left high and dry. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates. Fort Lauderdale business owners Bill Schneider and Petrina Wellington say they’re struggling to stay afloat. Bill Schneider:...
Police: Suspect shot ex-girlfriend, set car on fire
A Palm Beach County man is in jail without bond after deputies say he shot his ex-girlfriend and set her SUV on fire.
Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker
Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Lightning strikes may not be the only thing fueling wildfires in Florida
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brush fires are keeping firefighters in Florida busy, and officials with the Florida Forest Service said the dry conditions aren't the only thing fueling the flames. According to the Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Miguel Nevarez, Glades, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and...
