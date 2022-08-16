ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Reap what you 'sew': Men accused of stealing sewing machines and more

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say two crafty thieves from Miami are behind bars for stealing multiple items from retail craft stores in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Leroy Minnis, 33, and Inocencio Tirado, 45, stole merchandise by the cart-full. They loaded their carts with Dream Machine paper cutters, big box sewing machines, colorful ink markers, golf balls, shoes and even vodka. One of the men went as far as climbing an employee ladder to steal sewing machines from the extra inventory shelf.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Sentenced To Seven Years In Federal Prison

Matthew Smith To Lockup For Federal Health Care Fraud. Assistant Alisa Catoggio To Spend Five Years In Prison. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Boca Raton residents will spend significant time in federal prison after entering guilty pleas in health care fraud scheme. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
cw34.com

Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
DANIA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested

Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS

Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Neighborhood complaints lead to warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Complaints from neighbors about narcotics near their homes led to search warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce. Police arrested Andraius Grant, 43, after a search warrant on a home on North 13th Street. He's charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, cocaine manufacturing within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker

Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Lightning strikes may not be the only thing fueling wildfires in Florida

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brush fires are keeping firefighters in Florida busy, and officials with the Florida Forest Service said the dry conditions aren't the only thing fueling the flames. According to the Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Miguel Nevarez, Glades, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and...
FLORIDA STATE

