KINGWOOD — Workers were taking down the fire escape on the side of the 108-year-old Schwab Building Tuesday. Earlier this year the City of Kingwood placed the historic building on the condemned list due to the fire escape, saying the metal fixtures could fall and injure passers by. The city also pointed to crumbling stones that fall from the top of the building and pose a possible danger to pedestrians.

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO