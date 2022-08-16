ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

FTR

ROWLESBURG — State Police responded to a call at Rowlesburg on Aug. 8 after town workers said someone was stealing water. In a criminal complaint, the trooper said he found a water meter had been removed and replaced with a green hose so that a home could receive water.
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

Bruceton woman pleads guilty to growing marijuana

KINGWOOD — A woman formerly accused of being involved in the death of her husband pleaded guilty Thursday to manufacturing marijuana. Tracy Bolinger, 51, of Bruceton Mills, was indicted in March on one count of manufacture of a controlled substance and four counts of possession with intent to deliver, all felonies. She pleaded guilty Thursday to manufacturing a controlled substance, and the other four counts were dismissed.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WVNews

Preston's courthouse history tied to local man

KINGWOOD — On June 16, 2018, Preston County celebrated its bicentennial. The celebration included the re-dedication of the old courthouse bell and a reenactment of the trial of Elihu Gregg. The history of the courthouse would not be complete without also reflecting on the life of Elihu Gregg. During...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thornton, WV
County
Taylor County, WV
Taylor County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Grafton, WV
WVNews

County commission hands out four mini-grants

KINGWOOD — Preston commissioners approved four mini-grants Tuesday. Unlike other recent grant awards that came from federal stimulus monies, these will be paid from local funds and coal severance tax receipts. A total of $39,582 was awarded Tuesday. All the votes on funding were unanimous.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Some work done on Schwab Building

KINGWOOD — Workers were taking down the fire escape on the side of the 108-year-old Schwab Building Tuesday. Earlier this year the City of Kingwood placed the historic building on the condemned list due to the fire escape, saying the metal fixtures could fall and injure passers by. The city also pointed to crumbling stones that fall from the top of the building and pose a possible danger to pedestrians.
KINGWOOD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Grafton Lrb#Wv News#Taylor County Prosecutor
WVNews

Leslie Eugene 'Skip' Tichenor

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Leslie Eugene “Skip” Tichenor, 84, of Shinnston, passed to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was born March 7, 1938, in Shinnston, to the late James Eugene Tichenor and Juanita Ellen (Sturm) Tichenor. Mr. Tichenor served in the...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Donna Louise Revill

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Louise Revill, 71, of Hepzibah, passed away on Wednesday,…
HEPZIBAH, WV
WVNews

WVU women continue opening homestand against Saint Joseph's

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team continues its two-game, opening-weekend homestand against Saint Joseph’s on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Last time out, West Virginia opened the 2022 campaign with a 0-0 draw against first-time...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Joyce Arlene Spatafore

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce Arlene Spatafore, age 72, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on August 18, 2022. She was born December 7, 1949, in Grafton, West Virginia, to the late William Howard Lynch and Mary “Louise” Ellison Harris.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNews

Shorthanded Cougars no match for Preston

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Entering Friday’s game with only 13 players presented a significant challenge for the Lincoln boys soccer team. Add in players that either got hurt as the game progressed or suffered from cramps due to temperatures in the mid 80s, and the Cougars faced an even taller task versus a Preston team with 22 players.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Welcome back to school

Next week, Preston County students return to the classroom. School employees started back this week. The beginning of school is like opening a crisp new notebook, blank pages waiting to be written on by a sharp new pencil (with the eraser still intact) or new pen. Although these days perhaps a better analogy is opening that school-issued laptop for the first time, watching as programs load for the first time.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

• A free community giveaway of clothing, household items and other things will be held 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Rowlesburg Ambulance Building. This is not a food pantry event, but some food may be available. Sponsored by the Rowlesburg community.
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

Indie on Main.png

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - “We Find Ourselves Here” is the theme of this year’s third annual …
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

MinCo Library.jpg

Book Notes: Looking forward to getting busy again!. The staff of the Keyser-Mineral County Library Association would like to wish all students a…
MINERAL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy