Hopewell, VA

Police: Search underway for man who jumped off bridge at Hopewell City Marina in Appomattox River

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a man who allegedly jumped from a bridge into the Appomattox River.

At around 1:45 p.m., officers were called to the Route 10 Bridge for a report of a man who appeared as if he was planning to jump.

(Photo: Nicole Dantzler, 8News)

While en route to the location, officers were contacted by Sheriff’s deputies at the scene who reported that the man had jumped from the bridge into the Appomattox River below, according to police.

Chief Smith admits communication could’ve been ‘better’ in mass shooting plot announcement

Hopewell Fire & Rescue units were deployed to initiate an immediate search of the area. Chesterfield Fire & Rescue Dive Team also assisted in the recovery effort.

First responders are reportedly searching for the suspected jumper but have not yet been able to locate them.

(Photo: Nicole Dantzler, 8News)

The identity of the missing person is now known but is not being released at this time as next-of-kin are still to be notified.

(Photo: Nicole Dantzler, 8News)

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting anyone with information on this incident to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 . Or, for anonymous tips contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solver Hotline at 804-541-2202 or use the P3Tips mobile app .

