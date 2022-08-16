Tom Holland is taking a break from social media for his mental health, but not before sharing an important message with his 67.7 million Instagram followers. On August 13, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star took to Instagram to explain his absence from all social media apps. In the video Holland explained that reading about himself online has negatively impacted his mental health. “I’m taking a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” Holland said. “I get caught up, and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO