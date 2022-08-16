Read full article on original website
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Jennifer Lopez Affleck Wore a Breezy Satin Crop Top Ahead of Her Wedding Celebration
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Brace yourselves: Jennifer Lopez Affleck and Ben Affleck are celebrating their marriage—again! After their intimate Las Vegas wedding last month, followed by a well-documented honeymoon in Paris, the pair is set to stage a mega celebration at Affleck’s Georgia estate this weekend.
Cardi B Just Got Her First Face Tattoo
It's dramatic enough having a scarlet letter permanently affixed to your clothes, but your face? That's bold. Then again, Cardi B has never been one to shy away from a big move, and her latest is getting her first face tattoo: two red letters along her jawline. As seen in...
Kendall Jenner’s Throwback Pics for Kylie’s Birthday Are Giving Me Feels
It seems like just yesterday that Kendall and Kylie Jenner were just two skinny, goofy kids on the first season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, instead of the billionaire, private-jet owning, entrepreneurial models they are today. Kendall Jenner was kind enough to remind us all of those early, simpler days with a series of adorable throwback photos of the two sisters for Kylie’s birthday.
Olivia Rodrigo Wore a Lacy Black Négligée for a Night on the Town
Olivia Rodrigo just gave the lingerie trend with a bit of a Gen Z cool-girl twist. On August 19, Rodrigo was photographed leaving a Chappell Roan concert at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City wearing a black silk négligée with a lacy bust. She wore her long brown hair in casual waves and kept her beauty routine simple with glowy skin and a glossy pink lip.
Nicola Peltz Finally Addressed Those Victoria Beckham Feud Rumors
When the rumors began circulating that Victoria Beckham was feuding with her new daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham, everyone on the internet seemed all too keen to add fuel to the fire. However, in a new interview with Variety, Nicola shut down the reports as a non-story. Still, she does have a theory regarding how the rumor got going.
Mindy Kaling Doesn't Care If You Think BJ Novak Is the Father of Her Kids
Mindy Kaling hasn't shared the details of her two children's father, but like, is that going to stop anyone from speculating? Of course not. Luckily for all of us, Kaling appears unbothered by the rumors. Specifically, the rumors that her longtime friend and The Office co-star BJ Novak is the real father of 4-year-old Katherine and 2-year-old Spencer.
Ben Affleck Kissing Jennifer Lopez While Holding Dunkin’ Donuts Is the Best Redemption Arc of 2022
If you didn’t root for Ben Affleck at his 2021 Dunkin’ Donuts breakup meme, you don’t deserve him at his 2022 Dunkin’ newlywed meme. Be that as it may, the internet could not help itself from reacting to yet another viral photo of the Boston-born and -raised actor embracing his New England roots while making out with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, in Los Angeles.
Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg Ties the Knot With Bizman Tom Bernthal
Facebook honcho Sheryl Sandberg married businessman and former TV producer Tom Bernthal in Wyoming on Saturday. The groom wore jeans and cowboy boots and the bride wore a long, lacy gown, according to People magazine and a photo on Instagram. It’s the second marriage for both; Bernthal, 50, is divorced, and Sandberg, 52, is widowed. “After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren’t sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true,” Bernthal wrote in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Sandberg (@sherylsandberg) Read it at People
Oscar Isaac Gave a Bizarre Explanation For His Viral Red Carpet Moment With Jessica Chastain
Oscar Isaac has given an explanation for his viral red carpet PDA moment with Jessica Chastain— and it wasn’t what we were expecting…. In September of last year, the actor and his Scenes From a Marriage costar amped up the chemistry during the press tour for the HBO limited series. At one event, the actors were seen holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other while posing for photos before Issac appeared to kiss and sniff Chastain’s inner upper arm. As you do!
Angus Cloud Tells the True Story Behind That Scar
In Euphoria, Angus Cloud's character—the lowest of key drug dealer Fezco—gets bashed in the skull, leaving him with a giant scar running along his head. But the true story behind Cloud's very real scar is perhaps even more harrowing than the fictional one. In an interview with Variety, Cloud described the near-death experience that left him with very minor brain damage at age 14.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Second Wedding: Everything We Know About the ‘Extraordinary Weekend’
You didn't think Jennifer Lopez Affleck and Ben Affleck would be satisfied with just a Las Vegas elopement, did you? Of course not!. According to multiple reports, the newly married couple is taking a page from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's playbook by planning a second, more lavish ceremony and reception to celebrate their love. However, instead of taking off to Italy, the pair are hosting their friends and family in their own backyard—the sweeping backyard of Affleck's 87-acre Georgia estate, to be exact.
Tom Holland Is Taking a Break From Social Media for His Mental Health
Tom Holland is taking a break from social media for his mental health, but not before sharing an important message with his 67.7 million Instagram followers. On August 13, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star took to Instagram to explain his absence from all social media apps. In the video Holland explained that reading about himself online has negatively impacted his mental health. “I’m taking a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” Holland said. “I get caught up, and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”
Remi Bader Is Calling All the Shots
Overnight fame is something many dream about, but very few actually achieve. After content creator Remi Bader went viral on TikTok for posting realistic clothing haul videos, her sudden success came as a complete surprise—and was never a goal. “I was doing P.R. and marketing and before all this started, and this wasn't really part of the plan for me,” Bader tells Glamour. "I don't think I'll ever get used to any of this. There was never a point where I was like, ‘How is this happening?’ because it happened so fast."
Missing Euphoria? Season 2’s Bloopers Are Here to Save the Day
If you have been missing Euphoria since the second season ended in late February, fret not, because HBO’s got us covered. While we patiently wait for season 3 to start production and eventually air, HBO is keeping the content coming on YouTube. Previously, we had gotten behind-the-scenes videos explaining more about the costumes, makeup, and soundtrack of the show as well as first-hand recounts from the actors. Now it’s time for some comedic relief.
What to Watch the Week of August 14: Selena + Chef Returns, and Bad Sisters on Apple TV+
Selena Gomez’s fan-favorite cooking show, Selena + Chef, is back this week with a new season and a new location (a gorgeous Malibu beach house, thank you very much). It’s the perfect way to spend the last few weeks of summer TV-watching. Speaking of gorgeous scenery, I also...
Lizzo Sparked Elopement Rumors With New Wedding Dress Post
Lizzo sees your engagement rumors and raises you a whole damn wedding. After going public with her relationship with Myke Wright in April, the “About Damn Time” singer sparked engagement rumors when she wore a diamond ring on that finger to an FYC event for her Amazon reality show, Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls, with Wright in tow. “Ima boss ass bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch💅🏾," she captioned a series of pics from the June event, including one with her fuschia-gloved hand resting over Wright's and the ring on full display.
Selena Gomez Shared Her Subtle Contour Trick on TikTok
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to makeup, it seems Selena Gomez often knows something I don’t know. Whether it’s must-have beauty products from the drug store, a clever mascara trick for lower lashes, or the newest Rare Beauty products, the beauty mogul always has something up her sleeve. Lucky for us, she’s willing to share. The latest intel she’s dishing is a very simple but effective contour hack.
Why Tom Holland Fans Are Mad at Amy Schumer
The eye of Sauron that is fandom has turned to gaze upon Amy Schumer and Tom Holland. The two aren't mad at each other (have they even met?), but after Schumer used a Holland video as a jumping-off point for a joke, fans are pissed. Points were made on both sides, in my humble opinion, but please, for the love of Marvel, stans, don't come for me, I'm sensitive.
Zoë Kravitz Opened Up About Being ‘Drawn to’ Boyfriend Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum struck up a surprising romance last year on the set of Kravitz's directorial debut, Pussy Island, a movie title I like so much I will be including it as many times as possible. Now Catwoman herself is opening up about how his casting and their relationship came to be.
