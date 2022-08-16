Read full article on original website
WUSA
COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
School districts weigh pros, cons of metal detectors
FREDERICK, Md. — In Frederick County, Maryland, the District builds a new school almost every year to keep up with its growing population. And always with an eye on student safety. But the focus is on the latest in safe school design like open entryways and a layered security...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 60 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
DC neighborhoods fed up with rat invasion
WASHINGTON — Beyond an invasion, people in Northwest D.C. say the rats have moved in and made themselves at home. "Rats in the alley, rats from the commercial (dumpsters) and even from the residential trash cans," said Michael O'Connor. "It really is affecting quality of life for the neighborhood."
Black MD couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
wfirnews.com
Governor Youngkin says refund checks are coming to Virginians
This morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin reported to a joint committee about Virginia’s record general fund balance, and said he plans to use some of it to give back to Virginians. WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
8 West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
loudounnow.com
SOL Results Shows Impact of School Closures, Loudoun Scores Improve
The Virginia Department of Education on Thursday released results from statewide Standards of Learning tests. Loudoun County Public Schools students did well, passing 26 of the 31 SOL tests administered, and test results show SOL proficiency rates among Loudoun students are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a press release from the division.
New teachers excited for 1st day at Fairfax County Public Schools
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — As some school districts struggle to find staff before the first day of school, some new teachers are excited to take on the challenge. If you can grade first day prep by the number of books, then Ms. Taylor Taylor gets an A+... and her name is in fact Taylor Taylor.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Virginia Confirms a Potomac Horse Fever Case
Virginia confirmed a Potomac horse fever case on Aug. 8. An attending veterinarian reported a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. Equine Disease Communication...
WUSA
Will Fairfax Co. schools have enough teachers for the school year? The district says yes, but parents are worried
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Students in Fairfax County head back to class on Monday. The question on many parents' minds is will there be enough teachers? Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid says after a summer of shortages, they are now 99% staffed. Parent Anne Doe says she...
Youngkin lays out plans to allocate $3.2B in excess funds, including tax relief for Virginians
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin formally laid out a financial roadmap Friday morning in Richmond for plans to allocate $3.2 billion in excess funds for the Commonwealth. The funds, announced officially at a House and Senate Joint Money Committee's meeting, comes from a combination of roughly $2...
MISSING | Montgomery County police searching for Maryland woman, 8-month-old son
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Prince George's County, police said. Vines is...
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
Bay Net
What 5 Referendums Will Be On The Ballot In The 2022 Maryland General Election?
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Through petitions from the general public or Legislators in the Maryland General Assembly, the Maryland Constitution affords the people the right to directly influence policy in the state through ballot referendums. This year, there will be five questions asked to voters at the polls in November.
DC Public Schools requiring negative COVID-19 test for students, staff this fall
WASHINGTON — DC Public Schools (DCPS) announced Wednesday that students and staff will have to test negative for COVID-19 to attend the first day of school. With back-to-school season in full swing, DCPS is preparing to support families, staff and their nearly 50,000 students across the District with health protocols including a "Test to Return to School" policy. Tests are even being provided for pick-up at the schools.
WTOP
Fairfax speed cameras near school zones go live next week
Speed enforcement cameras will go live in the city of Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday as students return to class. That’s according to a tweet Wednesday from Fairfax city police. New cameras have been installed in school zones near four city schools and two Fairfax County Schools. Here are the...
Washington Examiner
DC announces one-time $1,000 payments for families heading back to school
Low-income families in Washington, D.C., are set to receive a one-time payment of $1,000 as they prepare to return to school later this month, according to a new initiative announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday. Families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families are set to...
