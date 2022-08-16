ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WUSA

COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
WUSA9

DC neighborhoods fed up with rat invasion

WASHINGTON — Beyond an invasion, people in Northwest D.C. say the rats have moved in and made themselves at home. "Rats in the alley, rats from the commercial (dumpsters) and even from the residential trash cans," said Michael O'Connor. "It really is affecting quality of life for the neighborhood."
ANIMALS
WOWK 13 News

8 West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
POLITICS
loudounnow.com

SOL Results Shows Impact of School Closures, Loudoun Scores Improve

The Virginia Department of Education on Thursday released results from statewide Standards of Learning tests. Loudoun County Public Schools students did well, passing 26 of the 31 SOL tests administered, and test results show SOL proficiency rates among Loudoun students are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a press release from the division.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Virginia Confirms a Potomac Horse Fever Case

Virginia confirmed a Potomac horse fever case on Aug. 8. An attending veterinarian reported a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. Equine Disease Communication...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WUSA9

DC Public Schools requiring negative COVID-19 test for students, staff this fall

WASHINGTON — DC Public Schools (DCPS) announced Wednesday that students and staff will have to test negative for COVID-19 to attend the first day of school. With back-to-school season in full swing, DCPS is preparing to support families, staff and their nearly 50,000 students across the District with health protocols including a "Test to Return to School" policy. Tests are even being provided for pick-up at the schools.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax speed cameras near school zones go live next week

Speed enforcement cameras will go live in the city of Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday as students return to class. That’s according to a tweet Wednesday from Fairfax city police. New cameras have been installed in school zones near four city schools and two Fairfax County Schools. Here are the...
FAIRFAX, VA
