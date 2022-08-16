ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Student debt eliminated for more than 7,000 Virginians misled by ITT Technical Institute

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnRwp_0hJaQ7Dj00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16, that more than 7,000 individuals across the commonwealth will be given federal student loan forgiveness as a result of ITT Technical Institute’s misleading advertising.

According to a statement from the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, 24 states, including Virginia, and the District of Columbia filed a borrower defense application with the United States Department of Education seeking loan forgiveness for students who were affected by allegations that ITT Technical Institute falsely marketed the value of its degrees in order to persuade students to enroll in its program.

Attorney General Miyares’ announcement came after his Office reviewed the effect of ITT’s misconduct under Virginia law based on the evidence submitted.

Are 0% interest student loans better than $10,000 cancellation?

“Attending higher education is a big decision, and a sacrifice for many Virginians. No institution should lie to prospective students or mislead them about jobs and future opportunities,” Miyares said in the statement. “I’m proud of my Office’s work to protect Virginia consumers and to seek forgiveness of the remaining student debt for those Virginians taken advantage of.”

Approximately 7,190 people in Virginia will receive about $141.6 million in federal student loan discharges, according to the statement from the Attorney General’s Office. No action is needed on the part of affected borrowers to receive this relief.

The statement also said that more than 208,000 former students across the country who attended ITT from January 2005 to September 2016 will get about $3.9 billion combined in loan forgiveness.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
theriver953.com

Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Columbia, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
fox5dc.com

New Virginia law requires schools to report misdemeanors to law enforcement

As parents get ready to send their kids back to school, a new state law in Virginia now requires principals to report misdemeanors involving people at the school. The law, which went into effect in July, requires principals to report misdemeanor offenses to law enforcement, and some concerned parents tell FOX 5 it's important everyone with children in Virginia schools be informed of the new reporting system before the school year begins.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Itt Technical Institute#Student Loans#Loan Application#College#Virginians
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Board of Education delays public hearings for history standards review

The Virginia Board of Education is delaying its public hearings on the state’s new history and social science standards by a month to address concerns with timing and a number of errors and content issues Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said were in the proposal. The board’s schedule called for the mandated public hearings to occur […] The post Virginia Board of Education delays public hearings for history standards review appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia worker shortage persists as national economy goes backwards

(The Center Square) – Economic recessions are usually coupled with fewer jobs and rising unemployment, but the unemployment rate is low and many Virginia businesses are struggling to find workers as the country records two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. “Many of our folks are continuing to face...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy