ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Has Arrived on The Big Screen
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has arrived in theaters in North America, pitting Gohan and Piccolo against the Red Ribbon Army. With the Shonen film set to give fans following the series plenty of surprises thanks to the battles taking place during its runtime, fans are already reserving their tickets and heading to theaters to partake in the movie that came from the mind of creator Akira Toriyama. With big things happening in theaters around the world, in the world of Fortnite, and in the Shonen's manga, it's a good time to be a fan of Dragon Ball.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Powers Up With Future Trunks
Trunks was one of the biggest new characters introduced over the course of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma originally arriving from an alternate timeline in order to save the Z-Fighters. With the future warrior making a return in Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, he has gone absent from the anime since exiting the series. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the Super Saiyan brawler from the future via some spot-on Cosplay.
‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’: Sean Schemmel, Zach Aguilar, and Jason Marnocha on the ‘Surreal’ Experience of Making the Film
'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' cast members Sean Schemmel, Zach Aguilar, and Jason Marnocha hyped up the movie's nostalgia factor — and admitted that making it felt 'surreal.'
thedigitalfix.com
Dragon Ball Super; Super Herp – The Gammas explained
Who are the Gammas? Ever since Dragon Ball Super hit our screens, it’s given us a slew of iconic new anime villains. From Beerus, the God of Destruction, to Jiren, the most powerful being in the multiverse, each and every one of these bad guys pushed the Z-Fighters in new and exciting ways.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Makes Bank on First Day of North American Release
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now in theaters in North America. Bringing back the Z-Fighters, but focusing on Gohan and Piccolo rather than Goku and Vegeta, the new film has hit the ground floor running with its theatrical run in the West and it might come as a surprise to anime fans what other movies it's overtaken so far. With the anime movie on its way to taking the number one spot for theatrical releases this weekend, it's clear that there were plenty of fans waiting for the Dragon Balls to make a comeback.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Star Shows Off Goku's Best Look for Movie's Premiere
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is just a few days away from hitting theaters in North America, but the premiere has already taken place. With a number of English voice actors, and celebrities from other walks of life, taking the opportunity to watch the fight between the Z-Fighters and the Red Ribbon Army, a new cast member appeared wearing what might be one of Son Goku's best outfits to date.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Reveals What Granolah Exchanged for His New Powers
Dragon Ball Super's next chapter appears to be bringing the Granolah Arc to a close. With draft pages having arrived online, anime fans have been reeling from some of the revelations that have been revealed as a result. With Granolah assisting Goku and Vegeta in taking down Gas of the Heeters, a major drawback to one of his newfound abilities has been revealed, making things that much more tricky for the intergalactic bounty hunter who is the last remaining member of the Cerealian race.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases "Shocking Developments"
Dragon Ball Super's next manga chapter is almost here, and artist Toyotaro is teasing that it will include some "shocking developments." Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 arrives on Friday, August 19th. The new chapter will serve as an epilogue to the long-running "Granolah the Survivor" story arc, which has been nothing less than a major game-changer for the entire Dragon Ball series. However, as promo interviews and preview pages are now teasing, the Granolah Arc may not be as finished as we thought!
‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’: Christopher Sabat and Kyle Hebert Talk the ‘Emotional Impact’ of the Movie
Kyle Hebert and Christopher Sabat spoke to the emotional core of 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,' which revolves around Gohan and Piccolo's relationship.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Responds to Those Big Chapter 87 Spoilers
Being a manga creator is hard work, and few people know that better than Toyotaro. The artist is the one overseeing Dragon Ball Super, and their work with Akira Toriyama is put under the microscope month after month. The stress can be wild, but in the past, Toyotaro has assured fans he loves his job more than anything. But after a set of leaks hit social media, the artist admits he's feeling rather upset right now.
Box Office: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Taming ‘Beast’ With Projected $21 Million Opening
Just as it looked like the summer movie season was winding down without any well-loved franchises in sight, “Dragon Ball” has come to town. “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” looks to top domestic box office charts for the weekend after scoring $10.7 million on its opening day. The Crunchyroll release is projecting a $21 million opening from 3,007 locations, which marks the widest release ever for the distributor. It’s also the widest release ever for an anime film, which includes a massive footprint in premium format auditoriums like Imax, 4DX and Dolby Cinemas. The debut marks a notable uptick from the $9.8...
New Tekken 7 Free Update Details
After the Tekken 7 Grand Finals at Evo, Bandai Namco revealed a trailer for a free update coming to Tekken 7. A teaser trailer for a new Tekken project, possibly Tekken 8 came afterward. The trailer begins with the announcement that the Tekken World Tour is back. The World Tour...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super And Boruto's New Chapters Change The Game
The day has arrived once again for new chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to be released online. This time around, it might very well be the biggest installments of both series that have been dropped in recent memory. With the Granolah Arc coming to a close in the story of the Z-Fighters and Code taking some drastic steps in the war against the Hidden Leaf Village, it seems that neither universe will ever be the same.
Get ready for a Fall packed with essential games and entertainment with Mana, the debit card for gamers
The Mana Visa® Debit card isn't like your other debit cards. It's a card and rewards platform combined, designed from the ground up to be used by gamers. Launching in the US, Mana earns you points when you buy a range of gaming-related items, which you can then use to buy games and gift cards.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
IGN
Death Stranding Is Coming to Xbox PC Game Pass Next Week
Death Stranding is officially coming to Xbox PC Game Pass on August 23, following recent speculation about the PlayStation console exclusive's appearance on a Microsoft service. Developer Kojima Productions and publisher 505 Games announced that the original version of Death Stranding (so not the upgraded director's cut) will be available...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Debuts Black Frieza, the Anime's Strongest Form Yet
The cat is out of the bag as Dragon Ball Super has introduced fans to "Black Frieza", the strongest version of the character to date. With the new transformation being introduced in the latest chapter of the manga, the villain's new form has unleashed shockwaves on the anime world, helping to bring the Granolah the Survivor Arc to a close in one of the most shocking ways possible. With the Heeters defeated and Frieza now on top, we're sure to see this new transformation in the future of the Shonen series.
IGN
Death Stranding on Xbox PC Game Pass Sparks Tension Among Console Owners - IGN Daily Fix
Death Stranding is officially coming to Xbox PC Game Pass on August 23, following recent speculation about the PlayStation console exclusive's appearance on a Microsoft service. Gorgeous action-adventure Kena: Bridge of Spirits is getting a major update including a New Game+ mode – and it's coming to Steam. Hot...
