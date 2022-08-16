Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now in theaters in North America. Bringing back the Z-Fighters, but focusing on Gohan and Piccolo rather than Goku and Vegeta, the new film has hit the ground floor running with its theatrical run in the West and it might come as a surprise to anime fans what other movies it's overtaken so far. With the anime movie on its way to taking the number one spot for theatrical releases this weekend, it's clear that there were plenty of fans waiting for the Dragon Balls to make a comeback.

COMICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO