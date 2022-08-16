ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Will Power ready to take on Portland's IndyCar Race

The Australian driver won here in 2019, and is leading the series this year ahead of the PIR race. Will Power is on a roll. The 41 year-old driver from Toowoomba, Australia, is looking for his second NTT IndyCar Series championship, and his second victory here in Portland. Driving the No. 12 Team Penske car, sponsored by Verizon, Power has finished on the podium seven times this year, winning the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in June.
New Lake Oswego fashion shop was inspired by owner's mom

The House of Rose sells custom-made clothing and accessories at 55 S. State Street. When considering the namesake for his bespoke apparel store, Tony Iyke first thought of his mother. Rose ran multiple boutiques during Iyke's childhood in Nigeria, sparked his appreciation for fashion and helped shape his style. Thus,...
Strong industrial real estate market led by build-to-suits, owner-users

The state of industrial real estate in Portland is seeing significant growth, quarterly reports show. Portland's industrial real estate market saw significant growth in absorption, with the second quarter registering just under 1.85 million square feet of positive absorptions, the highest since the third quarter of 2018. The current absorption year-to-date is now well over 1.75 million square feet, canceling out the negative absorption seen last quarter, according to JLL global commercial real estate company.
Lake Oswego City Council President John Wendland to run for second term

The business owner and former school board member hopes to see projects through in potential second term. Lake Oswego City Council President John Wendland believes his community is headed in the right direction. And he wants that trend to continue — which is why he has decided to run for a second term.
