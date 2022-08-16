The Australian driver won here in 2019, and is leading the series this year ahead of the PIR race. Will Power is on a roll. The 41 year-old driver from Toowoomba, Australia, is looking for his second NTT IndyCar Series championship, and his second victory here in Portland. Driving the No. 12 Team Penske car, sponsored by Verizon, Power has finished on the podium seven times this year, winning the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in June.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO