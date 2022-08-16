ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire and police crews are at the scene of an apartment hit by a car. The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro. Officials on the scene said the apartment is vacant and nobody is hurt. They added one...
Memphis man convicted of shooting deaths of two women in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who arranged a date with two women online and then shot them both was convicted Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted Darrin Walker, 26, after a five-day trial, with both counts carrying life sentences. He will learn on Sept. 23 whether the sentences will be concurrent or consecutive.
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records

CROSS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Two Cross County women have been arrested after an 11-month Arkansas State Police criminal investigation. The two women were arrested Friday and have been charged for their crimes. One of the suspects, Anna Stewart, was a former district court clerk and former city police officer....
Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Greene County Tech School District is investigating an incident involving a school bus aide that happened Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gerrish, there were “chaotic circumstances” on bus 22 on Aug. 19; however, he could not elaborate on what happened. In videos...
West Memphis Three still seek justice 11 years after their release from prison

On this day 11 years ago an Arkansas man walked off death row and was freed, but technically he remains convicted of the murders he profusely claims he didn’t commit. Damien Echols, along with cohorts Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley Jr. made Alford pleas on this day in 2011, and it ended 18 years of incarceration for the men collectively known as the “West Memphis Three.”
Suspects identified after shot fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified two men wanted after a shot was fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria Thursday. According to MPD, shots were fired from inside the mall about 12:40 p.m. Investigators said a victim was in a fight with Joshua Smith at the mall. They said the victim headed to one store and was followed by Smith and a second man identified as Ben Winston.
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
Memphis local news

