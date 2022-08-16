Read full article on original website
One dead, one critically injured after double shooting in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and another is critically injured after a double shooting in southeast Memphis Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, officers responded to a shooting at 6019 Whisper Valley Dr. at 7:08 p.m. Two men were found at the scene.
Kait 8
Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire and police crews are at the scene of an apartment hit by a car. The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro. Officials on the scene said the apartment is vacant and nobody is hurt. They added one...
Memphis man convicted of shooting deaths of two women in southeast Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who arranged a date with two women online and then shot them both was convicted Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted Darrin Walker, 26, after a five-day trial, with both counts carrying life sentences. He will learn on Sept. 23 whether the sentences will be concurrent or consecutive.
Two dead after shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead after a shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis Thursday evening. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia Road at 6:45 p.m. Police said both men, who are 40 and 43 years old, were...
Man convicted of killing 2 women he met online, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing two women he arranged a date with online has been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A jury found 26-year-old Darrin Walker guilty after a five-day trial in Criminal Court. Both charges carry a life sentence and […]
actionnews5.com
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
CROSS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Two Cross County women have been arrested after an 11-month Arkansas State Police criminal investigation. The two women were arrested Friday and have been charged for their crimes. One of the suspects, Anna Stewart, was a former district court clerk and former city police officer....
Kait 8
BUSTED BY BURGLARS: Vehicle vandals following online trend hit Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An online trend is causing havoc across the country, and a Northeast Arkansas city is its latest victim. Police records indicate vehicle break-ins have happened at two different Jonesboro car dealerships since Wednesday. Nearly a dozen cars were hit, and at least three were stolen.
KTLO
Former cop turned crook reported to have violated parole and is now listed as absconder
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it has been declared a fugitive after violating the terms and conditions of his parole. During his law enforcement career, 54-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon, Jr., served as police chief in the small Mississippi County town of Keiser. The population of Keiser in 2020 was 751.
Suspect shot by DeSoto County Deputy during human trafficking sting identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second person has been shot by a DeSoto County deputy in less than 24 hours. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating both shootings. The MBI said the latest shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon near the 4800 block of Bethel Road in Olive Branch.
Ark. district court clerk, former officer charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A district court clerk and a former police officer are accused of misappropriating funds from the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court. District court clerk Amanda Cullen and Ana Stewart, a former police officer and former district court clerk, are facing multiple felony charges. WREG obtained a copy of the […]
Two Arkansas women charged in missing funds case
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — Two women from Cross County were charged with multiple felonies following an 11-month-long criminal investigation led by Arkansas State Police. Both women turned themselves in and surrendered to the Cross County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, August 19. 35-year-old Ana Stewart, a former district court...
Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
neareport.com
Two charged in Cross County missing funds case
Two Cross County women have been charged with multiple felonies stemming from an 11 month long Arkansas State Police criminal investigation. Both women surrendered to the Cross County Sheriff’s Department earlier today. Ana Stewart, 35, of Wynne, a former district court clerk and former city police officer is charged...
MBI investigating a traffic stop that escalated to a DeSoto County deputy firing shots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect was injured Wednesday, August 17 after being shot by a DeSoto County deputy during a traffic stop in Horn Lake in the 3700 block of Goodman Rd. Desoto County Sheriff's Department said the suspect was armed. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting....
Kait 8
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Greene County Tech School District is investigating an incident involving a school bus aide that happened Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gerrish, there were “chaotic circumstances” on bus 22 on Aug. 19; however, he could not elaborate on what happened. In videos...
neareport.com
West Memphis Three still seek justice 11 years after their release from prison
On this day 11 years ago an Arkansas man walked off death row and was freed, but technically he remains convicted of the murders he profusely claims he didn’t commit. Damien Echols, along with cohorts Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley Jr. made Alford pleas on this day in 2011, and it ended 18 years of incarceration for the men collectively known as the “West Memphis Three.”
Suspect accused in the murder of Whitehaven activist identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have now identified the female suspect in the Saturday night shooting that took the life of 60-year-old Whitehaven community activist Yvonne Nelson. According to Memphis Police Department, 32-year-old Tifanee Wright is now wanted for murder. MPD said that although the shooting was first believed to...
Suspects identified after shot fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified two men wanted after a shot was fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria Thursday. According to MPD, shots were fired from inside the mall about 12:40 p.m. Investigators said a victim was in a fight with Joshua Smith at the mall. They said the victim headed to one store and was followed by Smith and a second man identified as Ben Winston.
actionnews5.com
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
