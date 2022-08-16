ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun found in Lake Mead fuels speculation about found remains

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities say it's unclear if a gun found in drought-stricken Lake Mead is related to human remains found in a barrel months earlier. Las Vegas police said in a statement Thursday that it is too soon to tell whether the firearm is tied to remains discovered in May. They say it's not uncommon for firearms to turn up in the lake.
Nevada debate confusion continues

Will Nevada’s gubernatorial and Senate candidates face off in debates before the November election, perhaps even in Elko?. Sparring over the details continued this week with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announcing he would commit to three debates in Elko, Las Vegas and Reno. “Sheriff Lombardo looks forward to...
