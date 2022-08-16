ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randy Gibson
4d ago

maybe they should keep her in jail until she pays all that money back not just slapped on the wrist

Josh Lee
4d ago

he gets a year while all politics get nothing as they constantly steal from us

Ryan Raphael
4d ago

1 year that's it for that much?!?! Wow the system is broken

mymoinfo.com

Former Jefferson County Municipal Prosecuting Attorney pleads guilty

(St. Louis, Hillsboro) The former municipal prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted having sexual contact with a defendant and then lying about it to the FBI. 40-year-old James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree, pleaded guilty to two counts: deprivation of rights under color of law, namely the woman’s right to bodily integrity, and making false statements to the FBI.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

2nd “Felony Lane Gang” member sentenced to 34 months in prison for impersonating victims in bank fraud scheme in Southern Ill.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A Tennessee woman will be serving time for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme by targeting female victims in Southern Ill. Reports say on July 19, 2021, Mary Thornhill, 36, and her co-defendant, Delvin Mills, went to a Regions Bank in Glen Carbon, Ill., and cashed a check that was made payable to a person whose identity had been stolen. Both suspects were arrested by officers within minutes of leaving the bank.
GLEN CARBON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Chesterfield woman defrauded of nearly $10K after mail theft and check forgery

CHESTERFIELD — A Chesterfield woman is recovering after a check she mailed this summer for a bill just over $43 was stolen and cashed for more than $9,000. “I couldn’t believe it. I stopped listening after the person on the phone said ‘9,000,’” said Deann Rubin, 75, who is an artist. “I just think people need to be aware of it.”
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

WANTED: Two flourished a gun at mail carrier in South City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say drew a gun on a mail carrier in South City on August 3. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Shaw in the Shaw neighborhood. Authorities say a male and female suspect believed the mail carrier was behind the missing contents of their package, so they pulled a gun on him and then rummaged through his mail truck. Police are also looking for the suspects’ maroon car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
edglentoday.com

Bond Set At $150,000: Alton Police Arrest East Alton Man After Gunshot Report

ALTON - The Alton Police Department arrested Nathan A. Johnson, 37-year-old male, of East Alton, on Aug. 14, 2022. Johnson, of East Alton, was charged on Aug. 15, 2022, by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with the offenses of Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons By a Felon.
EAST ALTON, IL
KSDK

Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police look for vehicle connected to July homicide in Central West End

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a royal blue Chevy Equinox they believe is connected to a Central West End homicide. Tyrone Roseburrow was shot and killed July 30 in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue. Police sent screenshots of surveillance videos that captured the car whose occupants are thought to be involved in Roseburrow’s death. The occupants are considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

