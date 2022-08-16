BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6, 2022, to claim millions of dollars in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) sent letters to 20,400 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed from LDR.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO