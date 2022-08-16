ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

LDWF launches new free fishing education courses

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will launch its exciting new Fishing Course Series aimed at offering ongoing short but informative training sessions throughout the state on a variety of fishing topics that will appeal to both beginner and experienced anglers.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Over $36M in La. tax refunds unclaimed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6, 2022, to claim millions of dollars in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) sent letters to 20,400 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed from LDR.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana National Guard commissions 16 new officers

PINEVILLE, La. - The Louisiana National Guard’s Officer Candidate School at the 199th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) commissioned 16 new officers at the Camp Beauregard post theater in Pineville on Aug. 13. “Congratulations, I am very proud of each and every one of you, and I know I speak...
PINEVILLE, LA

