Former Rebel Luke Knox has died
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Gators commit Will Norman changing schools
Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners
When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
SEC Network analyst picks Kentucky to finish 11-1
Coming off its second 10-win season in four years, Kentucky is looking to reach its first-ever SEC Championship Game since the league split into East and West in 1992 and think they have the team (and schedule) to do it. So does SEC Network analyst Chris Doering, who picked the...
Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change
Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed
Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
Iowa Football: Pair of Hawkeyes named top-100 players by ESPN
Football season is quickly approaching and anticipation for the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes is building. Kirk Ferentz's squad is fresh off a solid 10-win season and fans are excited to see the product on the field. Iowa has sold out all of its home games for the first time since 2011.
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu recaps scrimmage, talks leadership, defensive standouts
USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu finds himself on watchlists for the Bednarik, Nagurski, and Outland Trophies but he’s never been known as an excessively chatty fellow on the field or with the media. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua told us before training camp started that such a profile was fine by him. “We want him to just raise his level of play even more. That's the best way for the guys to follow. He shows up early, the guys show up early. He leaves early, the guys leave early. So I don't need him to yell or raise his voice. Just raise your game.”
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
Top 20 shooting guard Jamari Phillips talks top six schools
One of the top shooting guards in the class of 2024, Jamari Phillips released a list of his top six schools last week. The 6-2 four-star from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian named Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCLA, but is still open in his recruitment. “My recruitment is...
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 12 on Howard Jones Field
In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans' fall practice No. 12, a shells practice (shoulder pads only) held on Howard Jones Field. Thursday morning's workout featured a little...
Preps to Pros: What's wrong with Wisconsin?
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the issues they see with Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class.
Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant
When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney compares WR Will Taylor to Hunter Renfrow
Clemson recruited Will Taylor as a quarterback, but he’s now working at wide receiver as he prepares for the 2022 season. After the Tigers' scrimmage last weekend, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney compared Taylor to former Clemson star and national championship-winning hero Hunter Renfrow. “The difference is Renfrow spent that...
Ken Norton Talks Return to UCLA, Changes in Recruiting, His Linebackers
UCLA linebackers coach Ken Norton talked about returning to UCLA as a coach, how campus has changed, how the recruiting game has changed since he was last coaching in college, and evaluates a couple of his linebackers.
Late Kick: Tennessee is an underrated team heading into 2022 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Tennessee is an underrated team heading into the 2022 season.
