Girl, 12, reported missing in Middletown
Update 3:20 p.m.: Middletown Borough police say the girl is back safely with her family. A missing 12-year-old female believed to have run away from home is the subject of a Middletown Borough search.
WGAL
Manheim Township Police search for shooting suspect
Manheim Township Police are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14, at the Villages of Lancaster Green. According to police, the shooting was in the 1600 block of Judie Lane at an area close to the...
WGAL
Missing Juniata County woman found
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a missing woman in Juniata County has been found and is safe. No other information was released.
abc27.com
Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
Coroner called to crash in York County
The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 30, according to the York County 911 dispatch center. Both lanes of Route 30 have been closed between Hanover Road and Trinity Road, according to 511pa. Three to six vehicles were initially reported to...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Coach involved in car odometer scam to resume duties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg School District coach, who Pennsylvania State Police said was involved in a car odometer scam that affected dozens will be resuming his duties as Athletic Director and Coach. Earlier in August of 2022, Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach...
WGAL
Man will stand trial in double homicide in Cumberland County
A man charged in connection with a double homicide in Cumberland County will stand trial. Cordaryl Burns had his preliminary hearing Friday. He's charged with homicide and arson. Police arrested Burns and another man, Larry Burns, in March. Investigators said the men shot and killed two people in February in...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M....
Man Opened Fire Near Pool Full Of Children In Manheim Township: Police
A man fired a gun near an apartment complex pool in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 14, 2022, police say. Police were called to the report of shots fired by the pool at 1631 Judie Lane in the Villages of Lancaster in Manheim Township around 4:17 p.m., according to a release by the department on Friday, August 19.
25-year-old woman killed in afternoon crash
A 25-year-old Lancaster woman has died as the result of a crash Wednesday afternoon. Vanessa Henner was killed in a crash at 4:34 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred as Henner was driving northbound on Route 72 in a...
Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
abc27.com
Multiple vehicle thefts reported in Spring Garden Township
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating multiple reports of cars being broken into, as well as vehicles being stolen that occurred during the overnight hours of Aug 18. According to a release, the thefts occurred in the Regents’ Glen and...
Harrisburg man hit by truck while attempting to move dog from roadway
A Harrisburg man who tried to move a dog he had hit was struck by a truck in Mifflin County earlier this month, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State police said that at 8:52 p.m. on Aug. 6 they were called to the scene of a crash. Police said that a 58-year Harrisburg man had struck a dog, and stopped and exited his vehicle on US 522S, and was attempting to move the deceased dog from the roadway when he was struck by a truck driven by Jamie Ross, 43, of Bellefonte. The Harrisburg man was airlifted to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center and sustained serious injuries.
Pa. man was killed after shooter thought he set him up: police
Carlos Rivera-Rivera thought Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez had set him up to be jumped. On March 13, Rivera-Rivera shot Bermudez-Melendez inside a York City garage, shoved him into his car, and proceeded to shoot him multiple times from the driver’s seat though the back seat, according to court records released Friday.
Man injured in Harrisburg shooting: police
A man was injured in a shooting on Monday evening in Harrisburg, according to police. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Penn Street just prior to 11 p.m. and the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch.
283 east reopened near Middletown after crash
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA. The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown. As […]
abc27.com
CLEARED: Route 30 East in Lancaster County shut down due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a part of US Route 30 east in Lancaster Countyfor part of the afternoon on Saturday. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: MOUNTVILLE and Exit: CENTERVILLE ROAD. All lanes were closed. No word...
WGAL
Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. Officers said they were called around 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of Penn Street and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition, police said. Investigators believe...
Teen hit by gunfire downtown after chasing, shooting at 2 males, Harrisburg police say
Harrisburg police charged a teenager in connection with a shoot-out downtown early Sunday that resulted in him suffering three gunshot wounds. Video surveillance obtained by police showed Antonio Hill Jr., 16, had chased and fired a gun at two males who later pursued him and shot him in a parking lot in the 100 block of Pine Street, according to court records.
Harford County woman reunited with family, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A senior woman found alone early Thursday in Harford County has been reunited with family, authorities said.The woman was found wandering along Joppa Farm Road about 5:15 a.m., according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.But within a couple of hours, authorities had identified her and gotten in touch with her loved ones, deputies said.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
