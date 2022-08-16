ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Brigantine, NJ, Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide For 2021 Crash

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a Brigantine woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash in June, 2021. Authorities say around lunchtime on June 26, 2021, 54-year-old Hector Salgado was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. in Brigantine when he was struck by a Honda Civic being driven by 34-year-old Bao "Joanna" Huynh of Brigantine.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Absecon, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Absecon, NJ
County
Atlantic County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Child Pornography#Child Predators#Violent Crime
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ, Police Try to ID Alleged Assault Suspect

Atlantic City Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted as a suspect in an assault investigation. Police have posted screenshots of a man shown in the crowd of what appears to be the Tidal Wave Music Fest held this past weekend on the beach in Atlantic City. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPG Talk Radio

When a Future Senator Lived Next To The Atlantic County Jail

This is a one-of-kind story in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Additionally, we can’t find another example like it in all of American history. For more than two decades, there was a very famous family who lived right next to the old Atlantic County Jail. The Gerard Gormley, Sr....
WPG Talk Radio

First Lawsuit Filed Over South Jersey Stench

The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on I-295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50-mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy