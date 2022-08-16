ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

Related
People

Brooke Shields Cries as Daughter Rowan Leaves for Sophomore Year of College: 'I Miss Her Already'

Brooke Shields is struggling with watching her daughters grow up. On Thursday, the iconic model and actress shared a tearful video on Instagram documenting her daughter Rowan, 19, leaving for her sophomore year of college. Despite expecting it to be easier than dropping her off at her dorm freshman year, Shields found that waving goodbye at home was just as tough.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
People

'The Bachelor's' Clayton Echard and Susie Evans No Longer Live Together and Are Trying Long Distance

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are rethinking their living situation. After moving in together shortly after The Bachelor wrapped, the couple announced that they're pursuing a long-distance relationship and no longer cohabitating. In a conversation with Dear Media's Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, the 29-year-old former Bachelor said his future with Evans, 28, isn't set in stone.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

People

307K+
Followers
49K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy