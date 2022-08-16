Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields Cries as Daughter Rowan Leaves for Sophomore Year of College: 'I Miss Her Already'
Brooke Shields is struggling with watching her daughters grow up. On Thursday, the iconic model and actress shared a tearful video on Instagram documenting her daughter Rowan, 19, leaving for her sophomore year of college. Despite expecting it to be easier than dropping her off at her dorm freshman year, Shields found that waving goodbye at home was just as tough.
Shaquille O'Neal Likes to Surprise Fans with Gifts: 'I Got a Whole Lot of Money'
Shaquille O'Neal is still beloved by fans, even a decade after his retirement. So the NBA legend is always looking for ways to share the love. "I try to make every day a meaningful moment for a fan, and especially a kid," O'Neal, 50, tells PEOPLE. "My favorite thing to...
NBA・
YouTube Personality Jake Paul Offers $250K If Heat Star Jimmy Butler Keeps His New Hairdo All Season
Butler’s new dreads receive admiration from Paul and Tyler Herro.
LeBron James Agrees to 2-Year $97M Deal with Lakers Meaning He Could Potentially Play with Son Bronny
A new deal made by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could make the athlete's big dream of playing professionally alongside his son a reality. Announced today, the contract is a $97.1 million extension of his current agreement, which will keep LeBron, 37, on the LA team until 2024. The...
'The Bachelor's' Clayton Echard and Susie Evans No Longer Live Together and Are Trying Long Distance
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are rethinking their living situation. After moving in together shortly after The Bachelor wrapped, the couple announced that they're pursuing a long-distance relationship and no longer cohabitating. In a conversation with Dear Media's Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, the 29-year-old former Bachelor said his future with Evans, 28, isn't set in stone.
Ant Anstead Celebrates Daughter Amelie Scoring Straight As Needed to Get Into Her Dream School
On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 43, shared exciting photos along with the news that his oldest, daughter Amelie, 18, got straight As on her report card and has a shot at her dream school. "PROUD Daddo moment!!!! 😭 My incredible little lady needed to get THREE A's to...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Leave N.Y.C. Restaurant Together Ahead of Singer's 15 Nights at MSG
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are taking on the Big Apple!. Ahead of his 15 nights of performances at Madison Square Garden, Styles, 28, was seen with Wilde, 38, in New York City on Thursday, as his Love on Tour 2022 continues its North American leg. The stars were seen...
