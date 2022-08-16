Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato welcome fourth baby together: ‘Infinite blessing’
Michael Bublé and wife Luisian Lopilato are now a family of four!. On Friday, the couple both took to Instagram and announced their sweet baby girl's name, Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. "From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to...
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Anne Boldt's injury...
RELATED PEOPLE
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Kanye West defends selling Yeezy Gap clothes in large bags: ‘Not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas’
After facing backlash for selling his new Yeezy Gap clothing line in what appeared to be trash bags, rapper and fashion mogul Kanye "Ye" West is defending and clarifying his creative freedom in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn. "I'm an innovator, and I'm not here to...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle: Inside the couple’s wedding guest list
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle will likely be front and center at the star couple's three-day wedding extravaganza. Affleck's famous pal Matt Damon was pictured arriving for the wedding with his wife, Luciana Barroso, on Friday. It's been reported that Jimmy Kimmel will also attend as well as Affleck's younger brother, fellow actor Casey Affleck. However, Casey was pictured out and about in Los Angeles ahead of his sibling's wedding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matt Damon, his wife and other guests arrive in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made the trip to Georgia to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot. The couple – who flew via private jet – arrived in the peach state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, was seen in loose fitting khaki pants and a black button down that was open, exposing a white t-shirt.
Trevor Noah defends Kanye, denounces cancel culture: 'Gotten very comfortable discarding human beings'
Trevor Noah defended Kanye West against detractors this week and explained why he criticized the decision to ban the rapper from performing at the Grammys earlier this year when the comedian hosted. "Human beings are a paradox," the "Daily Show" host said on the "Awards Circuit" podcast on Thursday. "We...
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez prepare for wedding as porta potty with AC arrives
Wedding day preparations are underway at Ben Affleck's Georgia estate with a special delivery seen arriving to his home. Several delivery trucks, including an air-conditioned portapotty, was seen arriving ahead of the Saturday night nuptials. A few unmarked cars were seen driving into the 87-acre estate as well as an "Icebox," a drink catering service's van.
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0