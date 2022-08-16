Alec Baldwin Reiterates He 'Did Not Pull Trigger' Of Gun That Killed Halyna Hutchins In New Interview With Chris Cuomo

Mega

Alec Baldwin reiterated the claim he did not pull the trigger of the gun that shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last year while speaking with Chris Cuomo , Radar has learned.

The shocking interview, which is set to premiere on Thursday on Cuomo’s podcast The Chris Cuomo Project , marks just the latest time Baldwin has denied responsibility for the 42-year-old cinematographer’s fatal shooting on October 21, 2021.

While Baldwin told Cuomo the “faulty gun” fired on its own, the 64-year-old 30 Rock actor once again argued: “the only question here is who put a live round in the gun.”

“The man who is the principal safety officer of the set of the film declared the gun was safe when he handed it to me,” Baldwin said in a preview of the upcoming podcast.

“The man who was the principal safety officer of the film declared in front of the entire assemblage, ‘This is a cold gun.’ Now, why did he say that if he didn’t know and hadn’t checked?”

“What is likely is that someone who was responsible for one situation or one line of responsibility and the other person — a tandem of the two people — one of them or both were negligent,” Baldwin concluded.

Baldwin’s upcoming interview with Cuomo is set to premiere just days after the FBI concluded the actor must have pulled the trigger on the gun that ultimately killed Hutchins on the New Mexico movie set.

According to the FBI’s report , which was published over the weekend, the gun was not able "to be made to fire without a pull of the trigger” – although the agency also concluded the shooting “is best classified as accident."

"Review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set," the FBI determined. "Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as accident."

Baldwin’s not in hiding. Not only has he chatted with Cuomo about the situation, but the Beetlejuice actor was also spotted for the first time since the FBI released their report concluding he pulled the trigger.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail , Baldwin was spotted walking on a beach in the Hamptons mere hours after the FBI’s damning report was published.

Baldwin has yet to speak publicly about the FBI’s recent findings, and it is not known whether or not the actor’s upcoming interview with Cuomo was recorded before or after the report was released on Saturday.