ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Alec Baldwin Reiterates He 'Did Not Pull Trigger' Of Gun That Killed Halyna Hutchins In New Interview With Chris Cuomo

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pyaXb_0hJaOsXV00
Mega

Alec Baldwin reiterated the claim he did not pull the trigger of the gun that shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last year while speaking with Chris Cuomo , Radar has learned.

The shocking interview, which is set to premiere on Thursday on Cuomo’s podcast The Chris Cuomo Project , marks just the latest time Baldwin has denied responsibility for the 42-year-old cinematographer’s fatal shooting on October 21, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O92DW_0hJaOsXV00
Mega

While Baldwin told Cuomo the “faulty gun” fired on its own, the 64-year-old 30 Rock actor once again argued: “the only question here is who put a live round in the gun.”

“The man who is the principal safety officer of the set of the film declared the gun was safe when he handed it to me,” Baldwin said in a preview of the upcoming podcast.

“The man who was the principal safety officer of the film declared in front of the entire assemblage, ‘This is a cold gun.’ Now, why did he say that if he didn’t know and hadn’t checked?”

“What is likely is that someone who was responsible for one situation or one line of responsibility and the other person — a tandem of the two people — one of them or both were negligent,” Baldwin concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZluO_0hJaOsXV00
Mega

Baldwin’s upcoming interview with Cuomo is set to premiere just days after the FBI concluded the actor must have pulled the trigger on the gun that ultimately killed Hutchins on the New Mexico movie set.

According to the FBI’s report , which was published over the weekend, the gun was not able "to be made to fire without a pull of the trigger” – although the agency also concluded the shooting “is best classified as accident."

"Review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set," the FBI determined. "Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as accident."

Baldwin’s not in hiding. Not only has he chatted with Cuomo about the situation, but the Beetlejuice actor was also spotted for the first time since the FBI released their report concluding he pulled the trigger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adHNf_0hJaOsXV00
Mega

In photos obtained by Daily Mail , Baldwin was spotted walking on a beach in the Hamptons mere hours after the FBI’s damning report was published.

Baldwin has yet to speak publicly about the FBI’s recent findings, and it is not known whether or not the actor’s upcoming interview with Cuomo was recorded before or after the report was released on Saturday.

Comments / 12

Rose
4d ago

This killer löst his mind too. He is the one killed that young women, and he belong to prison for rest of his life.

Reply(1)
3
Related
RadarOnline

Disgraced Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Set To Take $5 Million Pay Cut For New Gig At NewsNation

Chris Cuomo is set to take a serious pay cut of nearly $5 million once he starts his new job at NewsNation in the fall, Radar has learned.Previously, before Cuomo was unceremoniously fired from CNN last year, the disgraced anchor was making upwards of $6 million per year – but now, Cuomo is reportedly poised to only make $1 million per year at NewsNation.“I don’t think he had a lot of leverage,” an inside source spilled to The Post regarding Cuomo’s contract and $5 million pay cut. “He’s damaged goods.”The media insider also revealed because Cuomo didn’t have any other...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Alec Baldwin: 'Disturbing' Footage Left Behind After 'Rust' Tragedy Revealed

Alec Baldwin's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left a crew member dead is being explored in a gripping new television special, Radar can confirm. It dives into his numerous film roles, but also personal relationships and controversies, including the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on the Western set last October.Baldwin made headlines after misfiring a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. "The cameras were rolling at the time this happened. The footage is disturbing," Emily Jashinsky, a reporter for The Federalist, said in a clip from the Fox Nation special obtained by RadarOnline.com."Yes,...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
RadarOnline

'He Was Pointing The Finger At Me': Alec Baldwin Says He Feared Trump Supporters Would Attack Him After Ex-Prez Blamed Him For 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin revealed that he feared for his life after former President Donald Trump insinuated the actor intentionally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, #45 called Baldwin "a troubled guy" during an explosive interview in November 2021, openly pondering if the star "loaded" the weapon or "had something to do with it.""Here was Trump who instructed people to commit acts of violence and he was pointing the finger at me and saying I was responsible for the death," Baldwin told CNN, referring to the Jan. 6...
POTUS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RadarOnline

‘Arrogant’ CNN Anchor Brian Stelter Didn’t Ever Think He’d Be Fired, Called Himself Part Of The ‘Fabric Of CNN’

Brian Stelter never thought he'd be fired from CNN and blew up at someone who warned him otherwise. Radar can confirm that Stelter has been pushed out as part of the new CNN boss Chris Licht's promised shakeup of the stale network.After months of embarrassingly low ratings, Licht decided to pull the plug on CNN's longest-running show, Reliable Sources — a move that Stelter never saw coming. The now-axed host was completely "taken off guard” by Licht's decision. A source allegedly tried to give Stelter a heads-up a few months back, but the anchor “chewed out” the insider and claimed he...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Alec Baldwin
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
POTUS
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Fbi
RadarOnline

New CNN Boss Wants Jake Tapper To Lead Network’s Soon-To-Be Announced Morning Program — After Losing Bid To Poach Joe Scarborough

Chris Licht’s bid to snare the husband-and-wife duo of Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski from MSNBC has failed — forcing the new CNN boss to look closer to home for his dream morning program.Jake Tapper, the host of the network’s The Lead with Jake Tapper and State of the Union, is being encouraged by Licht to front his number one priority: a new New Day to compete with Morning Joe and CBS Mornings With Gayle King, multiple sources have told Radar.Licht was unable to lure the MSNBC stars who remain under contract at the peacock network.While it’s not clear if...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Rachel Maddow under fire for gushing praise of Tucker Carlson: ‘Elitism at its finest’

Rachel Maddow’s gushing praise of Tucker Carlson in a new interview has sparked a social media backlash, with some accusing her of giving a “giant middle finger” to her liberal fan base.The MSNBC host told Vanity Fair of her admiration for the Fox News rival, who has openly promoted white supremacist ideology, spread misinformation that the January 6 insurrection was organised by the FBI, and just last week claimed that Derek Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd. “Tucker’s doing great right now,” Ms Maddow told the outlet. “But look at Tucker’s career... he was always kicking around the business...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy