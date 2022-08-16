ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

cbs12.com

Neighborhood complaints lead to warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Complaints from neighbors about narcotics near their homes led to search warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce. Police arrested Andraius Grant, 43, after a search warrant on a home on North 13th Street. He's charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, cocaine manufacturing within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Brevard County deputies to patrol Town of Melbourne Village after entire police force resigns

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — Thursday was the last night on patrol for the entire police force in the town of Melbourne Village in Brevard County. Melbourne Village Commissioners voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday night to enter into an agreement with the sheriff’s office to have two dedicated deputies patrol within the town’s jurisdiction, rather than relying on the current police force.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Aug. 17

Kenneth Jerome Holmes II, 24, of the 1500 block of 15th Circle, Vero Beach; Status: Released Thursday on $20,500 bond; Charge(s): felony fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Timothy Patrick Sposato, 44, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $2,500 bond; Charge(s): driving with...
VERO BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Child dies in Brevard County house fire

COCOA, Fla. - A child died in a house fire in Brevard County on Friday night and officials are working to find out what sparked the blaze. This happened around 8 p.m. on Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa. Brevard County Fire Rescue says the child was taken to a hospital...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Gifford leader seeks independent probe of Black teen’s shooting

A longtime Gifford community leader is questioning the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office’s in-house investigation of the June 11 shooting of a 19-year-old Black man who deputies say grabbed a handgun and ran from a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood. “There’s no way I cannot question it,”...
GIFFORD, FL
veronews.com

Woman charged with trafficking methamphetamine

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 59-year-old woman was jailed after deputies found more than 70 grams of methamphetamine hidden in her purse during a traffic stop Tuesday, officials said. Bridges Avery Grossi, of the 7300 block of 20th Street, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Grossi was held...
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Melbourne Police Criminal Investigations Division Working On Suspected Double Homicide

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working on a double homicide investigation at 1052 Tanglewood Lane in Melbourne. According to Melbourne Police Commander Heath Sanders, Melbourne Police Department, MPD received a request from a Georgia police department to conduct a wellbeing check at 1052 Tanglewood Lane.
MELBOURNE, FL
veronews.com

Ms. T. gets a vehicle

You may remember the photo above at an event where Driving Success was able to provide a vehicle to Ms. T. and her daughter. Ms. T. was referred to the Driving Success program from our Agency Partner United Against Poverty in Vero Beach. Through the referral from UP, Ms. T. completed the Driving Success application and met all of the programs qualifications. Driving Success was proud and honored to award Ms. T. a “new to her” 2009 Hyundai Accent. Receiving a vehicle has alleviated travel time from Ms. T’s commute allowing her more time in her day. Before having her vehicle the bus ride to work was 45 minutes to an hour one way. Her commute by car is now 6 minutes. Since receiving her car Ms. T. has been able to increase her employability to full-time. In addition, her daughter was able to participate in summer camp because Ms. T. had the means to drop her off and pick her up. These are all very meaningful steps forward. Congratulations Ms. T.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Opossum found in girl’s bathroom at Brevard elementary school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An opossum was found in a girl’s bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School Tuesday, prompting a school resource deputy to take action, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz arrived at the school Tuesday morning, assuming “it...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

IRC Commissioner released from hospital two days after being hit by truck

VERO BEACH — Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss was released from the hospital Wednesday after she was hit by a pickup truck two days prior, Vero Beach police spokesperson Master Officer Darrell Rivers said. Moss, a former Vero Beach mayor, suffered a concussion after being knocked to the ground by the truck.
VERO BEACH, FL

