cbs12.com
Neighborhood complaints lead to warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Complaints from neighbors about narcotics near their homes led to search warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce. Police arrested Andraius Grant, 43, after a search warrant on a home on North 13th Street. He's charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, cocaine manufacturing within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brevard County deputies to patrol Town of Melbourne Village after entire police force resigns
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — Thursday was the last night on patrol for the entire police force in the town of Melbourne Village in Brevard County. Melbourne Village Commissioners voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday night to enter into an agreement with the sheriff’s office to have two dedicated deputies patrol within the town’s jurisdiction, rather than relying on the current police force.
Fundraiser held for family of FWC investigator killed in wrong-way crash
A fundraiser for the wife and two young children of Florida Wildlife Conservation Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson was held Saturday at the Okeechobee Agricultural Civic Center.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Aug. 17
Kenneth Jerome Holmes II, 24, of the 1500 block of 15th Circle, Vero Beach; Status: Released Thursday on $20,500 bond; Charge(s): felony fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Timothy Patrick Sposato, 44, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $2,500 bond; Charge(s): driving with...
wogx.com
Child dies in Brevard County house fire
COCOA, Fla. - A child died in a house fire in Brevard County on Friday night and officials are working to find out what sparked the blaze. This happened around 8 p.m. on Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa. Brevard County Fire Rescue says the child was taken to a hospital...
veronews.com
Gifford leader seeks independent probe of Black teen’s shooting
A longtime Gifford community leader is questioning the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office’s in-house investigation of the June 11 shooting of a 19-year-old Black man who deputies say grabbed a handgun and ran from a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood. “There’s no way I cannot question it,”...
Florida man receives 3 life sentences for slaying of woman found in septic tank
STUART, Fla. — A South Florida man who pleaded guilty to the slaying of a woman whose body was recovered in a septic tank was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison on Tuesday. Keoki Hilo Demich, 34, of Stuart, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, burglary of an...
Handyman sentenced to 3 life terms in prison after missing woman is found dead in septic tank
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison in connection to the death of a missing woman whose body was found in a septic tank in March. On March 5, Cynthia Cole’s body was found in her backyard after authorities dug...
cw34.com
Man accused of shooting woman, setting her Jeep on fire in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is charged with attempted murder and more for setting a woman's Jeep on fire and shooting her in the back, Monday morning. Neighbors on Four Seasons Road, southwest of Palm Beach Gardens, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some reported smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from a car.
veronews.com
Woman charged with trafficking methamphetamine
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 59-year-old woman was jailed after deputies found more than 70 grams of methamphetamine hidden in her purse during a traffic stop Tuesday, officials said. Bridges Avery Grossi, of the 7300 block of 20th Street, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Grossi was held...
WESH
Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
fox35orlando.com
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
Deputies: Not enough evidence to prove crime in Brevard Public Schools bathroom incident
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There is not enough evidence to prove that a crime was committed after a Brevard County student claimed she was groped in a school bathroom, according to Brevard County deputies. According to a report provided by the sheriff’s office, a female student at Space Coast...
WPBF News 25
Man set woman's Jeep on fire, shot her when she started to call police
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A man who set a woman's vehicle on fire before shooting her appeared before a judge Wednesday in Palm Beach County. Authorities say Herbert Rembert Jr. set the woman's Jeep on fire and shot her when she started to call police. Previous coverage: Woman...
wqcs.org
Have You Been Stopped by This Man in This Car? - The IRC Sheriff's Office Wants to Know
Indian River County - Tuesday August 16, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is asking for information from anyone that may have been stopped and approached by Eric Irizarry, who pretended to be a law enforcement officer. Irizarry has been detained on allegations of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Criminal Investigations Division Working On Suspected Double Homicide
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working on a double homicide investigation at 1052 Tanglewood Lane in Melbourne. According to Melbourne Police Commander Heath Sanders, Melbourne Police Department, MPD received a request from a Georgia police department to conduct a wellbeing check at 1052 Tanglewood Lane.
veronews.com
Ms. T. gets a vehicle
You may remember the photo above at an event where Driving Success was able to provide a vehicle to Ms. T. and her daughter. Ms. T. was referred to the Driving Success program from our Agency Partner United Against Poverty in Vero Beach. Through the referral from UP, Ms. T. completed the Driving Success application and met all of the programs qualifications. Driving Success was proud and honored to award Ms. T. a “new to her” 2009 Hyundai Accent. Receiving a vehicle has alleviated travel time from Ms. T’s commute allowing her more time in her day. Before having her vehicle the bus ride to work was 45 minutes to an hour one way. Her commute by car is now 6 minutes. Since receiving her car Ms. T. has been able to increase her employability to full-time. In addition, her daughter was able to participate in summer camp because Ms. T. had the means to drop her off and pick her up. These are all very meaningful steps forward. Congratulations Ms. T.
click orlando
Opossum found in girl’s bathroom at Brevard elementary school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An opossum was found in a girl’s bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School Tuesday, prompting a school resource deputy to take action, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz arrived at the school Tuesday morning, assuming “it...
veronews.com
IRC Commissioner released from hospital two days after being hit by truck
VERO BEACH — Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss was released from the hospital Wednesday after she was hit by a pickup truck two days prior, Vero Beach police spokesperson Master Officer Darrell Rivers said. Moss, a former Vero Beach mayor, suffered a concussion after being knocked to the ground by the truck.
2 women killed in head-on collision on Martin Highway
Two women have been killed in a head-on collision on Martin Highway in western Martin County. Both women were from Okeechobee.
