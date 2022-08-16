Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Lowe's awards $55M in hourly worker bonuses to ease inflation impact
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Lowe's Home Improvement plans to give its front-line workers $55 million in bonuses, as well as in-store discounts, to take the pinch off inflation. Lowe's announced the employee rewards, which include 20% discounts off household and cleaning items, as the home improvement chain released its second quarter earnings Wednesday.
2 Top Dow Stocks to Buy on the Dip, and 1 to Brush Aside
Which Dow components are worth buying right now?
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees
Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 (or More)
Apple saw strong gains during the pandemic and continues to show strength. Netflix also delivered 10x returns but has failed to retain them. Roku's share price soared to new highs in a brief span of time but fell even quicker.
FOXBusiness
Lowe's, Target earnings, retail sales and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading. A busy week for retail earnings will put extra focus on the government’s July retail sales report. RETAIL SALES: Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending to inch up 0.1% month-over-month, well below June’s stronger-than-expected increase...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
CNBC
Target’s earnings take a huge hit as retailer sells off unwanted inventory
Target's profit plunged as it slashed prices to clear out a glut of unwanted inventory. The retailer maintained its outlook for the year, however. "If we hadn't dealt with our excess inventory head on, we could have avoided some short-term pain on the profit line, but that would have hampered our longer-term potential," Target's CFO said.
Motley Fool
Walmart and Home Depot Just Put a Nail In the Bear Market
Walmart and Home Depot both beat estimates in their second-quarter results. Walmart's better-than-expected numbers came just three weeks after it cut its guidance. The results should give investors confidence in the market's recovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture
In this video, I will talk about what
2 Top Stocks to Buy During a Bear Market (And It's Not Even Close)
A bear market also brings about good buying opportunities, provided you choose wisely.
Motley Fool
These Are the 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold in the Second Quarter
Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway eliminated their positions in two stocks.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Analysts still have great expectations for these beaten-down stocks.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Provide a Lifetime of Passive Income
Target recently became a Dividend King and has a current yield of 2.4%. Paramount Global is a Warren Buffett favorite that pays a 3.15% dividend yield.
2 Meme Stocks That Are Still Down 50% Since February 2021
Don't jump on these bandwagons unless you're willing to lose most of your money.
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale
Investors should like the long-term strategy one retailer is taking, even as it absorbs short-term pain. When the stocks of companies with quality businesses drop, the risk can be worth the reward. Two of these companies also pay reliable dividends that should continue to grow.
Motley Fool
The Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now
Apple was the first U.S. company to hit $3 trillion in market cap. Apple has slowly but surely entered into financial services. For the first time, Apple will underwrite its own loans for Apple Pay Later.
