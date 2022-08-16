ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
UPI News

Lowe's awards $55M in hourly worker bonuses to ease inflation impact

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Lowe's Home Improvement plans to give its front-line workers $55 million in bonuses, as well as in-store discounts, to take the pinch off inflation. Lowe's announced the employee rewards, which include 20% discounts off household and cleaning items, as the home improvement chain released its second quarter earnings Wednesday.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Mcmillon
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 (or More)

Apple saw strong gains during the pandemic and continues to show strength. Netflix also delivered 10x returns but has failed to retain them. Roku's share price soared to new highs in a brief span of time but fell even quicker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#Rose#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Linus Company Walmart#Target Lrb#Walmart Lrb#Q2
FOXBusiness

Lowe's, Target earnings, retail sales and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading. A busy week for retail earnings will put extra focus on the government’s July retail sales report. RETAIL SALES: Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending to inch up 0.1% month-over-month, well below June’s stronger-than-expected increase...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
STOCKS
CNBC

Target’s earnings take a huge hit as retailer sells off unwanted inventory

Target's profit plunged as it slashed prices to clear out a glut of unwanted inventory. The retailer maintained its outlook for the year, however. "If we hadn't dealt with our excess inventory head on, we could have avoided some short-term pain on the profit line, but that would have hampered our longer-term potential," Target's CFO said.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Walmart and Home Depot Just Put a Nail In the Bear Market

Walmart and Home Depot both beat estimates in their second-quarter results. Walmart's better-than-expected numbers came just three weeks after it cut its guidance. The results should give investors confidence in the market's recovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Motley Fool

Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about what...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These Are the 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold in the Second Quarter

Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway eliminated their positions in two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Provide a Lifetime of Passive Income

Target recently became a Dividend King and has a current yield of 2.4%. Paramount Global is a Warren Buffett favorite that pays a 3.15% dividend yield. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

Investors should like the long-term strategy one retailer is taking, even as it absorbs short-term pain. When the stocks of companies with quality businesses drop, the risk can be worth the reward. Two of these companies also pay reliable dividends that should continue to grow. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

Apple was the first U.S. company to hit $3 trillion in market cap. Apple has slowly but surely entered into financial services. For the first time, Apple will underwrite its own loans for Apple Pay Later. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
CUPERTINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy