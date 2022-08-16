ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers Training Camp Observations: Standout Plays From 11-on-11s, Kyle Van Noy Having Something to Prove and Other Notes From Day 14

By Nicholas Cothrel
 4 days ago

Updates and notes from the 14th day of Chargers training camp.

COSTA MESA – After the Chargers completed their first preseason game against the Rams over the weekend, they returned to the practice field at Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex for Day 14 of training camp.

Here are my observations and notes from the Chargers' 14th training camp practice of the summer:

Standout plays from 11-on-11s

Offense

  • On the first drive, Justin Herbert lobbed a small touch pass just over the outstretched arms of Joey Bosa, finding Austin Ekeler in the flat for a first down.
  • Herbert ran a bootleg rollout, moving the pocket with his legs, before finding Keenan Allen towards the right sideline for about a 15-yard gain.
  • On the first play with the third-team unit, the Chargers ran a jet sweep to Trevon Bradford for a marginal gain.
  • Gerald Everett came down with the catch of the day, leaping over Amen Ogbongbemiga, securing Daniel's pass near the left sideline at the sticks.
  • During red zone work, Herbert found Keenan Allen, who broke completely free down the right sideline, for a 20-yard walk-in touchdown.
  • Also during red zone work, Daniel hit Hunter Kampmoyer for a touchdown with JT Woods in coverage.
  • During the final stages of 11-on-11s, the Chargers attempted a couple deep shots from Herbert and Daniel. Collectively, they came up empty on the first four attempts, but Daniel connected with DeAndre Carter for what went for a 50-plus yard touchdown.

Defense

  • On the first play of 11-on-11s, Khalil Mack came storming into the backfield in which he forced Herbert to get rid of the ball rather quickly, leading to an incompletion.
  • During the first drive with the third-team units out on the field, Christian Covington came close to recording a sack, forcing Easton Stick to get rid of the ball.
  • On the second series by the first-team units, Michael Davis recorded a pass breakup across the middle of the field, followed up on the next play with a pick-six off Herbert when attempting a throw towards the sideline.
  • Against the second-team offense, Jerry Tillery recorded a tackle for loss during red zone work from inside the 10-yard line.
  • Raheem Layne delivered a timely pass breakup over Sage Surratt in the corner of the end zone.
  • Ja'Sir Taylor, while working with the first unit, logged a pass breakup over the middle.

Kyle Van Noy having something to prove

Kyle Van Noy spent much of the offseason unsigned. He and the Chargers didn't reach a deal until the week following the 2022 NFL Draft.

But since his arrival, head coach Brandon Staley has raved about Van Noy's knowledge, leadership qualities and versatile skillset that he has to offer to the Chargers' new-look defense.

However, the past few months haven't all been smooth sailing for Van Noy, as he shared Tuesday that he's experienced some doubters since departing out of New England and Miami – two defenses in which the schematics were quite similar.

“I want to prove to people that I can play. Big chip on my shoulder because we’re kind of tired of hearing the noise a little bit saying that I can’t play in a different system and yada, yada, yada," Van Noy said. "So, I’m excited for that challenge ... But, also I want to win. Anybody that knows me, everybody says this, ‘They hate losing.’ I can’t stand it. I just want to win, I really do. I hope you guys see that and everything I do, I hope that energy just flows off everybody, that everybody knows when I step on the field, I want to win.”

Van Noy is becoming more comfortable in the scheme thanks in part to his long days of practice and studying which typically range from 6 am to 8pm. In some cases, Van Noy shared that he's up until midnight, trying to learn everything he can about Staley's defense.

"I still have a lot of juice left in the tank," Van Noy said. "I'm excited to play. I'm excited to play with the teammates that I have. We've gotten really close already. It's fun to come to work and be around a group that is very hungry, willing to learn, willing to get better by a coach who sets the bar high of being the most hungry out of all of us, I'd say. We kind of feed off that and we just want to prove to him right as well."

Derwin James and other non-participants

The Derwin James' hold-in continues to surface as the Chargers wrapped up Day 14 of training camp without their All-Pro safety on the field. James completed the team's walkthrough the first 10 minutes leading up to practice, but remained on the sideline during individual and team period drills.

"I don't worry about Derwin," Staley said. "Derwin has given us no reason to worry because of how he is on a day to day basis. We see him every day. It would be one thing if he wasn't here. But we see him every day. He's in the best shape of his life. This is the first time in a while he's had a full offseason with nothing to prohibit him from training. He feels great so that gives us a lot of confidence."

Among others who didn’t practice on Tuesday were Tevaughn Campbell, Ty Shelby and Donald Parham. Campbell was wearing a brace on his knee while observing from the sideline.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

