News4Jax.com
Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Clay County
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday, August 20. It’s their first time serving Clay County and the beginning of a continued effort to fight food insecurity in the county. Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding...
WCJB
Farm Share will host a food distribution
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in the Gainesville area. Recipients can receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. This event will run from 8 a.m. until supplies are no longer available. It will be held at CR 405 in Inglis. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
click orlando
World War II-era tugboat one step closer to coming home thanks to one man’s effort
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A World War II-era tugboat that was built in DeLand is one step closer to returning home. ST 479 “Tiger” is moored at the end of Pier 1 at Green Cove Springs in Clay County, just south of Jacksonville. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando...
WCJB
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An apartment complex employee was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say she stole money orders and checks from apartment tenants. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kaitlynn Smith, 26, on Thursday. Deputies say during an audit, management discovered the leasing office employee stole more than...
mycbs4.com
Putnam County Jail adds beekeeping to jail farm
PALATKA, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday a new addition to the county's jail farm, and it's making the inmates "buzz" with excitement. The jail received an apiary, which is a location where the bees gather to make honey, to help the inmates learn more about becoming beekeepers.
Dogs, cats rescued from 'filthy' North Florida home, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 50 cats and dogs were rescued from a property in Lake Butler this week, according to The Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Union County Animal Control requested the assistance of the ASPCA to save the animals from a home off State Road 121. Union...
'Mommy!' - Black mother handcuffed after delaying traffic stop on rural Florida highway
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The video was taken by a child in the backseat. Ebony Washington steps out of her car and attempts to explain to the Bradford County Sheriff's deputy why she didn't stop immediately on the rural Lawtey road. "Sir, I have my three kids in the...
WCJB
Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m. Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the...
beckersasc.com
Borland Groover to open Florida endoscopy center with ASC
Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla. Orange Park Endoscopy Center will be 29,000 square feet. The center will include an ASC with five procedure rooms and 29 medical office exam rooms, according to an Aug. 18 news release emailed to Becker's.
Click10.com
WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator
OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests Columbia High student with firearm
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a student on Thursday who had a firearm inside his vehicle in the Columbia High School (CHS) parking lot. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release, a CHS resource deputy arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Moreland for having a firearm in his possession on the Lake City campus.
mycbs4.com
USARK FL questions FWC authority to regulate captive animals
CBS4 News is following up on the litigation between the Florida Fish and wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the U.S. Association of Reptile Keepers of Florida (USARK FL). Gator City Reptiles in Gainesville tells CBS4 News that they have three of the FWC's prohibited species reptiles. Majesty is a reticulated...
Independent Florida Alligator
The people who live inside Gainesville's bright orange boxes
Hey, Gators. Some of you don’t know us yet, others have come to know us very well through those obnoxiously bright, battered orange news boxes. Whether you’ve just hopped off I-75 or you’re a UF veteran who’s surprised that construction is still happening, allow us to introduce ourselves: Hello, we’re The Alligator.
mycbs4.com
UF/IFAS bubbling after finding wine grapes to grow in Florida
When you think of famous wineries you probably consider, Napa Valley or Augusta winery, but did you know UF/IFAS has a research field right here in North Central Florida filled with muscadine grapes?. UF researchers are working to continue a growing trend happening right here in our state. They say...
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home eviction
Theodore Davis, 47, of Green Cove Springs was arrested for the abandonment and neglect of four dogs.Clay County Sheriff's Office. A Clay County man was arrested Monday on a warrant for animal abandonment. His wife, who also abandoned and neglected the animals, was arrested Wednesday.
ocala-news.com
Big Man’s Cafe opens in northeast Ocala
Big Man’s Cafe, a restaurant offering “southern food with soul,” recently celebrated its grand opening in northeast Ocala. The restaurant, which serves a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items, opened its doors last month at 1011 NE 14th Street in Ocala. Morning diners have their choice...
mycbs4.com
GPD arrests two armed men after victim is carjacked at gunpoint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gainesville Police Department arrested two armed men who hijacked a victim's vehicle and then fled from the police with the vehicle Wednesday. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. when the Combined Communication Center (CCC) received a call from a man at Food Max on 1304 E. University Ave.
Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for beating, raping woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers say he beat and raped a woman on Monday. Officers say just before 6 a.m., a woman ran out of a home and flagged down an officer on patrol to report she had just been raped by David Carter, 40.
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests man for stabbing at Wawa
Local law enforcement arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at the Archer Road Wawa gas station in Gainesville on Thursday morning. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Facebook post, deputies responded to the Wawa at 4 a.m. on Thursday after a woman was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend multiple times. The alleged suspect, 36-year-old Dexter Hall, fled the scene ACSO put out a warrant for his arrest.
