ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

WSP Troopers Track Suspect in Gun Brandishing on I-5 From Vancouver to Auburn

Troopers tracked a stolen vehicle from Vancouver to Auburn on Friday afternoon after the driver allegedly brandished a firearm at other drivers on Interstate 5. Washington State Patrol Communications in Vancouver received 911 calls shortly after noon about a driver of Toyota Camry brandishing a firearm on I-5, according to an agency news release.
AUBURN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, WA
State
Washington State
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
Clark County, WA
Crime & Safety
kptv.com

2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thief#Property Crime#American Medical Response#Ne 47th St
KXL

Rocky Butte Shooting Injures Two Kids

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two kids in a car were injured in a shooting at Rocky Butte early Thursday morning. A 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were wounded on NE Rocky Butte Lane around 3:00am. The boy is said to have serious injuries. The girl was grazed by a bullet.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Huge snake disrupts traffic

The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from July 29-Aug. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 29 Police were called to resolve a dispute between a homeowner and a door-to-door salesman, reportedly over the overzealous manner in which the salesman spoke to the homeowner's wife. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred, but suggested the salesman consider scaling back his pitch when customers express...
FOREST GROVE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy