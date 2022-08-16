Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Chronicle
WSP Troopers Track Suspect in Gun Brandishing on I-5 From Vancouver to Auburn
Troopers tracked a stolen vehicle from Vancouver to Auburn on Friday afternoon after the driver allegedly brandished a firearm at other drivers on Interstate 5. Washington State Patrol Communications in Vancouver received 911 calls shortly after noon about a driver of Toyota Camry brandishing a firearm on I-5, according to an agency news release.
26-Year-Old Conner Harvey Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcyclist died after hitting two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday morning. The officials reported that the motorcycle crash occurred on State Route 14 near 164th Avenue at about 5:43 p.m. The incident unfurled after the 26-year-old Conner Harvey of Washougal was travelling east...
Guns seized after teens flee, crash vehicle in NE Portland
Three suspects, including two 17-year-olds, were detained on Thursday after crashing their vehicle and fleeing from officers in Northeast Portland, according to officials.
Motorcyclist dies after striking truck, car in Vancouver
A motorcyclist died after striking two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
23-Year-Old Cody Allen Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarks County (Clarks County, WA)
According to Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a Vancouver man died in a motor vehicle accident on Northeast 99th Street on Tuesday night. The officials stated that Cody Allen crashed into a utility pole and struck a house at around 5:18 p.m. Cody was pronounced dead at the scene by...
kptv.com
2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.
1 shot after reported attack on officer near Hillsboro Police Department
Authorities are investigating after police say an officer was involved in a shooting near the Hillsboro Police Department Friday afternoon.
Vehicle strikes utility pole, Clark County house in fatal crash
A Vancouver man has died after reportedly crashing into a utility pole and striking a house in a Tuesday night crash, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Officials: Serial purse-snatcher arrested after more than 40 thefts in Clackamas
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspected serial purse-snatcher who is accused of stealing pursues from over 40 women over the last year.
Southeast Portland shooting shuts down traffic, leaves one dead
Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday night left one person dead, the Portland Police Bureau said.
Scappoose Fire District battles fire at triplex
An afternoon fire ripped through a Scappoose triplex on Wednesday.
VIDEO: Car struck after man appears to hurl rock at traffic on I-5 bridge
A man has a word of warning for others after he says his dashcam video shows someone throwing a rock at his car while he was driving over the I-5 bridge into Portland.
KXL
Rocky Butte Shooting Injures Two Kids
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two kids in a car were injured in a shooting at Rocky Butte early Thursday morning. A 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were wounded on NE Rocky Butte Lane around 3:00am. The boy is said to have serious injuries. The girl was grazed by a bullet.
Laurelhurst Park homeless campers return hours after city sweeps camp
Neighbors near Portland's Laurelhurst Park say a homeless camp is back just hours after the city removed it on Thursday.
kptv.com
‘It was a pretty scary morning’: Family asks for help finding suspect in Vancouver hit and run
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Tim Meyerhoff and his family are praying for his nephew, 30-year-old Joey Lutz, after a senseless crime put him in the ICU. “It was a pretty scary morning,” he said. “They had to do brain surgery. They had to remove a section of his skull.”
‘It’s a hard hit’: Local construction company talks excavator theft
For the second time this month, an excavator was stolen off a local job site.
‘Potentially armed subject’ on the loose in Washington County
A "potentially armed subject" is sought in Washington County on Tuesday evening, officials say.
Rocky Butte neighbors say city-installed gates do little for crime
Neighbors who live by Rocky Butte say their street, Rocky Butte Lane, is experiencing issues after the Portland Bureau of Transportation installed gates at the park.
Forest Grove Police Log: Huge snake disrupts traffic
The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from July 29-Aug. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 29 Police were called to resolve a dispute between a homeowner and a door-to-door salesman, reportedly over the overzealous manner in which the salesman spoke to the homeowner's wife. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred, but suggested the salesman consider scaling back his pitch when customers express...
Woman falls to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls
Reports say a woman fell to her death at Multnomah Falls Friday afternoon.
