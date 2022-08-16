Former UNC football quarterback Sam Howell is finding his rhythm in the NFL preseason, showcasing a balanced attack Saturday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs. Howell was the third quarterback used in the contest, playing behind expected starter Carson Wentz and back-up Taylor Heinicke, entering the game at the 8:46 mark of the third quarter. Howell came in with Washington down 17-7 and nearly had a bomb TD pass to former UNC star wideout Dyami Brown, instead resulted in a slightly underthrown ball, bringing out the kicking unit. As the defense did its job holding the Chiefs to 17, Howell and the...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 38 MINUTES AGO