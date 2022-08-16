ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

Hearing aids could be available over the counter as soon as October

People with mild or moderate hearing loss should be able to buy hearing aids over the counter as soon as mid-October, and they will not need a doctor's exam or a prescription to buy them. That's because of a new rule from the Food and Drug Administration designed to make hearing aids more accessible and ultimately more affordable for many consumers. NPR's Maria Godoy reports.
HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

Over-the-counter hearing aids will bring relief, but with some confusion

Medicare doesn't cover hearing aids; neither do most insurance policies. That's why advocates are welcoming a new federal rule allowing over-the-counter sales of the devices, hoping the move cuts prices and makes it easier for people with hearing loss to improve their lives. By mid-October, consumers could see over-the-counter devices...
HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

After criticism over COVID, the CDC chief plans to make the agency more nimble

NEW YORK — The head of nation's top public health agency on Wednesday announced a shake-up of the organization, intended to make it more nimble. The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — CDC leaders call it a "reset"— come amid ongoing criticism of the agency's response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats. The changes include internal staffing moves and steps to speed up data releases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

Facing a monkeypox vaccines shortage, the U.S. is pursuing a new dosing strategy

It was about three months ago that the first case of monkeypox was discovered in the U.S. Now, there are well over 13,000 cases. That is more than any other country in the world. The U.S. government's plan to get the disease in check is largely based on a vaccine, but there are a lot of questions about how well that plan might work. So here to take on those questions are two of our NPR health correspondents, Pien Huang and Michaeleen Doucleff. Hey, you two.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Elizabeth Warren
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy