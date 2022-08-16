Read full article on original website
Hearing aids could be available over the counter as soon as October
People with mild or moderate hearing loss should be able to buy hearing aids over the counter as soon as mid-October, and they will not need a doctor's exam or a prescription to buy them. That's because of a new rule from the Food and Drug Administration designed to make hearing aids more accessible and ultimately more affordable for many consumers. NPR's Maria Godoy reports.
After criticism over COVID, the CDC chief plans to make the agency more nimble
NEW YORK — The head of nation's top public health agency on Wednesday announced a shake-up of the organization, intended to make it more nimble. The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — CDC leaders call it a "reset"— come amid ongoing criticism of the agency's response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats. The changes include internal staffing moves and steps to speed up data releases.
Facing a monkeypox vaccines shortage, the U.S. is pursuing a new dosing strategy
It was about three months ago that the first case of monkeypox was discovered in the U.S. Now, there are well over 13,000 cases. That is more than any other country in the world. The U.S. government's plan to get the disease in check is largely based on a vaccine, but there are a lot of questions about how well that plan might work. So here to take on those questions are two of our NPR health correspondents, Pien Huang and Michaeleen Doucleff. Hey, you two.
Officials respond after polio samples were found in wastewater in 2 New York counties
Polio - it was the disease we all thought we could put behind us. And yet earlier this summer, an individual in New York state contracted the virus and ended up paralyzed - the first such case in decades. NPR's Ari Daniel visited the counties on the front lines of what could be a critical moment in U.S. public health.
