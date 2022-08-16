Read full article on original website
Video Of 10-Year-Old Boxer’s Cruel Weight Cut Goes Viral
A disturbing video of a 10-year-old American boxer undergoing a brutal weight cut has attracted outrage online. The video, which was shared on Twitter by the President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán, shows the dehydrated young fighter inside a weight-cutting suit. Off screen, a man is heard offering callous encouragement for the boy to remain in the suit, despite his pleas for the procedure to end.
Watch: MMA Fighter Wows With Spectacular Flying Knee KO
Featherweight fighter Dmitry Nikulnikov landed a nasty flying knee that sent his opponent Pavel Sosedkov unconscious. Nikulnikov faced Sosedkov on the prelims of RCC: Intro 22 on Saturday in Yekaterinburg, RU. Both 145lbers were looking to continue their winning ways after earning victories in their previous fights. Following a close...
BKFC 27 London Results & Highlights: Perry Defeats MVP
The anticipated Michael “Venom” Page bare-knuckle boxing debut went down today, and MMA News is here to share the official results for BKFC 27 London: Page vs. Perry. The main event featured Page taking on former UFC star Mike Perry in his first bare-knuckle fight. Page is still under contract with Bellator, but the company allowed him to challenge Perry in his hometown of London, England, United Kingdom.
UFC 278 Final Faceoffs, Odds, & Full Card Preview
UFC 278 is right around the corner, and MMA News is here to get you primed for all the action with the final faceoffs, odds, and full-card preview. UFC 278 takes place from tomorrow night, Saturday, August 20, 2022, from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event will be headlined by pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman looking to remind Leon Edwards and the rest of the welterweight division that they are still very much experiencing a real-time Nightmare.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Tybura’s UFC 278 Win Over Romanov
UFC heavyweight veteran Marcin Tybura rallied to defeat surging contender Alexandr Romanov at UFC 278 on Saturday. Romanov had his way with his wrestling in the first round of the fight, throwing Tybura around the Octagon and showcasing his elite strength. After what many thought was a 10-8 round in favor of Romanov, Tybura was the fresher fighter in Rounds 2 and 3 and earned a majority decision.
Archives: Mike Perry Wants To Fight Ben Askren For Charity (2019)
On this day three years ago, Mike Perry sought out Ben Askren for a more wholesome bout than the bare-knuckle bloodbath he’ll look to be engaging in tonight. Three years ago, Mike Perry and Ben Askren were among the most active and popular Twitter users among MMA fighters. And while Perry has since ventured out into bare-knuckle boxing and Ben Askren retired, back in 2019, “Platinum” Mike wanted to do business with “Funky” Ben…of the not-for-profit variety.
Leon Edwards: Money Is “100%” Getting To Kamaru Usman’s Head
UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards thinks that Kamaru Usman hasn’t completely changed for the better since they last fought. Edwards and Usman will square off in the UFC 278 headliner this Saturday night in Salt Lake City, UT. Usman is the No. 1 pound-for-pound UFC fighter and is aiming to continue his dominant reign.
Harry Hunsucker To UFC: Australian Opponent Again?
Harry Hunsucker is beginning to get sick of the sight of Australian fighters standing across from him inside the Octagon. Despite being 0-2 in the UFC and just 7-5 in professional MMA, Hunsucker is set to have the chance to impress in a pay-per-view main card opener tonight in Utah. There, “The Hurricane” will be looking to return to the win column having suffered quick first-round knockout losses to Tai Tuivasa and Justin Tafa at heavyweight.
UFC President Dana White: Jon Gruden blew up deal to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have Jon Gruden to thank for their victory in Super Bowl LV. According to UFC President Dana White, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were on their way to join the Las Vegas Raiders before the former coach "blew the deal up." While chatting during a...
Usman: ‘I Know People Want To See Me Lose, But I Welcome That’
Whether fans cheer or boo his victories, UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman believes that most are looking to see his reign and winning run snapped. Since 2019, Usman has sat atop the 170-pound mountain and ruled it with an iron fist. After adding the name of former titleholder Tyron Woodley to his record in 2019, “The Nigerian Nightmare” went to work enhancing his legacy, going on to defend the gold twice each against Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, and once versus former teammate Gilbert Burns.
Edwards On Usman’s ‘P4P Greatest’ Claim: “I Don’t See It”
Ahead of the UFC 278 headliner, welterweight contender Leon Edwards isn’t buying into talk of champion Kamaru Usman‘s credentials as the pound-for-pound best. Having crossed the Atlantic to Salt Lake City in Utah, Edwards is just days away from his first title challenge on MMA’s biggest stage. The opportunity comes off the back of a 10-fight unbeaten run that includes victories over Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, and Nate Diaz.
Merab Dvalishvili Refuses To Predict ‘Sucky’ O’Malley/Yan Fight
UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t understand the media and fan hype behind the Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley fight at UFC 280. Dvalishvili is set to face former UFC featherweight champion, José Aldo, at UFC 278 tonight. He’s looking to extend his seven-fight winning streak and move one step closer to a potential bantamweight title shot.
Esparza vs. Zhang Reportedly Signed For UFC 281 On Nov. 12
A second title fight looks set to go down inside Madison Square Garden on November 12, with a bout between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili reportedly agreed to for UFC 281. Joining a blockbuster headliner between middleweight king Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira later this year will be the first defense of Esparza’s second reign. While the American initially appeared hesitant to confirm former strawweight queen Zhang as her challenger, renowned reporter Ariel Helwani recently confirmed that the promotion were targeting the showdown for its yearly visit to New York City’s MSG.
Watch: First Look At “Wonderboy” And Woodley In Cobra Kai
The Season 5 trailer gives us our first look at Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Tyron Woodley in Cobra Kai Season 5. The former opponents join Carrie Underwood, Dee Snider, and Elisabeth Shue on the list of cameo appearances in the Karate Kid spin-off TV series. UFC Middleweight Eryk Anders also joins the show. Anders has trained with “Wonderboy” in the past.
Usman Responds To If He’d Fight Jon Jones At Light Heavyweight
UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman didn’t reject the idea of a light heavyweight meeting with Jon Jones down the line during a recent media interaction. Usman currently occupies the throne at 170 pounds, where he’s defended the gold five times since unseating Tyron Woodley in 2019. Having dispatched Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Gilbert Burns, “The Nigerian Nightmare” is set for his next challenge, and it’ll come in the form of a familiar foe.
Rockhold: Return Isn’t About Money, It’s About Doing Myself Justice
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is out to prove to himself that he remains one of the top 185lbers in the world at UFC 278. Rockhold will face former title challenger Paulo Costa in the UFC 278 co-main event tonight in Salt Lake City, UT. It’s been a long time coming for Rockhold as it’s been more than three years since his last fight in the Octagon.
Watch: Usman Gives Fans A Secret Glimpse Into UFC 278 Fight Camp
Kamaru Usman is giving fans a look into what he has been up to in fight camp. The UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is ready to defend his title for the sixth time. Usman has been called one of the best fighters to have ever fought in the UFC welterweight division and could be the greatest of all time when his career is all said and done. Usman is not a big trash talker.
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Cold Knockout With Vicious Hook
MMA fighter Jaime Londono had earned back-to-back submission wins ahead of Lux Fight League 25, but this time his boxing led him down the path to victory. Londono and his bantamweight opponent, Edson Gatica, fought on the prelims of LUX 25 in Monterrey, MX this past Saturday. Both fighters were looking to keep their positive momentum following consecutive wins.
PFL 9 Results & Highlights: Harrison Dominates Again
PFL reached its semifinals today for PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!. The main event of PFL 9 featured undefeated Women’s Lightweight Kayla Harrison take on Martina Jindrova in the division semifinals. Harrison has dominated her opponents in the 2022 playoffs, with fans wondering if she can be beaten. Jindrova looked to pull off the upset and give Harrison her first loss.
