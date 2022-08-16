ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

WPRI 12 News

Person killed in early morning crash in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

‘Double fatal shooting’ under investigation in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating two shooting deaths in the town of Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The DA announced the investigation was underway Friday evening, with the twitter account of DA Timothy J. Cruz describing how Wareham Police had contacted State Police about the shooting around 5 p.m.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat

New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Dartmouth Fire Department responds to elderly man found unresponsive in roadway

“Yesterday afternoon, Dartmouth Fire Rescue 3 was dispatched for an unresponsive person on Horseneck Rd. The crew on Rescue 3 requested Fire Department assistance due to the remote location of the call. The Chief responded in his cruiser and the on-duty crew responded with Engine 6. The Chief arrived on scene to find an elderly man down in the roadway with bystander CPR being performed.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Wareham Police, State Police Investigating Murder-Suicide in Onset

Authorities in Wareham are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the Onset village of town. According to a tweet from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Wareham Police contacted the D.A.’s state police unit at about 5 p.m. today about a double fatal shooting in the town. “This is...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials investigating after likely murder/suicide in southeastern Massachusetts

Officials are investigating after two are dead in a southeastern Massachusetts shooting. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, at approximately 5:00 p.m. this evening, Wareham Police contacted the Massachusetts State Police Unit about a double fatal shooting in that town. Cruz stated that this is an active, ongoing...
WAREHAM, MA
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
capecod.com

New details: Yarmouth Police seek hit & run driver who struck child

YARMOUTH – On Saturday at approximately 9:44 AM, Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28.
YARMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island Nurse Surrenders License for Submitting Falsified COVID Vaccine Card

A Rhode Island nurse has surrendered her license — due to admitting to obtaining, and submitting to her employer, a falsified COVID vaccine card. Rhode Island Department of Health records show that registered nurse Athena Fidas was working as a Nurse Care Manager at Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Group, when she presented her employer with what she said was her vaccination card — and later admitted it was fake.
WARWICK, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home

At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
capecod.com

Developing: Double fatal shooting in Onset believed to be murder-suicide

ONSET – Wareham Police responded late Friday afternoon to the Captain Collis Drive neighborhood for a report of two people fatally shot. Police referred all inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office said preliminarily it appears to be a murder-suicide. CWN is continuing...
WAREHAM, MA
