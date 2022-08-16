One of Rhode Island’s most financially beleaguered towns has been hit with an $800,000 judgment for firing an employee who was on maternity leave. The battle between plaintiff Ashley Hahn, who was the Town Planner in the Town of West Warwick, and her former employer played out over eight years, after she went on maternity leave in 2014.

WEST WARWICK, RI ・ 20 HOURS AGO