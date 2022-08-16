Read full article on original website
pamela dunbar
3d ago
why not just slap her wrist and say don't do it again. If this was an ordinary person they would have gotten a stiffer sentence. what happened to strike 3 your out.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced for possession, intent to distribute cocaine
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Assante Bangmon, 31, of Peoria has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for possession and intent to distribute crack cocaine. At Bangmon’s hearing Thursday, prosecutors presented evidence of his arrest in February 2021. They said that during the incident, Bangmon fled police...
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed after West Peoria stabbing
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A woman is in jail after she allegedly stabbed two other people during an overnight dispute Saturday at a West Peoria bar. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were called to the Trolley Bar on Farmington Road in West Peoria at 2:12 A.M. for what was described at the time as a triple-stabbing.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced for possession of a machine gun
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison Thursday for possession of a machine gun. According to a United States Attorney’s Office press release, 22-year-old Don Young Jr. was previously indicted in Dec. 2021. On Dec. 15, 2021, Peoria Police attempted...
1470 WMBD
Man gets federal prison for possession of crack cocaine
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been ordered to spend more than seven years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Assante Bangmon, 31, was given 87 months in prison...
aledotimesrecord.com
Teen arrested for allegedly robbing others with taser in Kiwanis Park, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at Kiwanis Park Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the park for a fight in progress at 3:35 p.m. and found a large group of people upon arrival in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. Officers spoke to two juvenile males who advised that the suspect, a 16-year-old Galesburg male, had threatened them with a taser. They said he “sparked” it and told them to give him their money. One boy said he gave the suspect the $2 in his pocket.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police arrest man on multiple gun-related charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers arrested a man on multiple gun-related charges Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers conducted a traffic stop near Lincoln and Sumner Avenues at approximately 12:20 a.m. for an Illinois vehicle code violation. While talking to the driver, 27-year-old Tyrin...
Drugs and ammo send two to jail in Mt. Vernon
MT. VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) — A search warrant led to the arrests of a felon and a woman in Mt. Vernon, Illinois early Friday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., multiple agencies searched a home at the 900 block of Salem Road. Officials say this was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the area. Two people […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested after fleeing while armed
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A wanted man has been taken into custody after fleeing police with a loaded weapon Thursday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division attempted to make contact with 29-year-old Chemare L. Irby, who had two outstanding warrants.
Central Illinois Proud
Ghost gun found during arrest of wanted Peoria teen
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest of a 19-year-old in Peoria Thursday resulted in the discovery of a ghost gun by the Peoria Police Department. The Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division was conducting surveillance shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday at the home of 19-year-old Brian C. Keller, at the 100 block of N. Braves Court. Keller had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm/battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a handgun under 21.
KBUR
Davenport Man Sentenced to 8 years in Federal Prison for a Firearm Charge
Davenport, IA- A Davenport man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for a firearm charge. 35 year old Davantres Deshaun Moore of Davenport was sentenced Thursday, August 18th, to 96 months in prison for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to court documents, Moore was...
ourquadcities.com
Five Burlington men sentenced regarding seizure of 362 lbs. of meth
Five Burlington men have been sentenced to decades in prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The charges are related to a conspiracy involving seizure of 362 pounds of ice. methamphetamine during an Arizona traffic stop. The conspiracy started by at least Dec. 1, 2019 and continued...
wrmj.com
Awards Presented In Galesburg For Actions Following The April Death Of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist
Numerous awards were presented on Thursday to Galesburg area individuals and organizations that stepped up following the April 29 death of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist (former Aledo officer and former Mercer County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and correctional officer), and Weist himself was honored posthumously with two awards. The awards were presented during a special meeting of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Spoon River Valley Lodge # 427 held in Galesburg. Weist was a Lodge 427 member.
1470 WMBD
Police investigating potential shoot-out
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
Central Illinois Proud
Not guilty plea entered for Peoria man accused of child endangerment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man pleaded not guilty to charges connected to a three-year-old that was shot in July. The suspect, 33-year-old Randyn Duncan, is facing charges of obstructing justice and endangering the life or health of a child. Investigators said Duncan had cannabis and a gun...
hoiabc.com
Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
Central Illinois Proud
Pitbull dead after biting Peoria police officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dog is dead after biting a Peoria police officer Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were helping retrieve property near Aiken Avenue and Warren Street at approximately 11:35 p.m. While trying to make contact with the resident, officers could hear a dog acting aggressively inside the residence.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police make shooting, aggravated battery arrest
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officers with the Peoria Police Department has made an arrest related to a shooting that occurred near Trewyn Avenue and Oregan Street at approximately 10:54 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, police initially responded to the area on a four-round shot spotter,...
wcsjnews.com
Man Wanted For Dealing Major Amounts of Meth & Hitting Officer With Vehicle
The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Trident Drug Task Force is searching for a man wanted for committing several felonies on August 17th. Jerome Alexander, 25, of Peoria is a black male with long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing red pants blue jeans....
starvedrock.media
Phones Buzz After Alleged Drug Dealer Escapes Police In Streator
A manhunt continues for a man who escaped police during an alleged drug bust in Streator. A phone alert was sent to many in Starved Rock Country Wednesday evening after 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. of Peoria allegedly fled from police. He's wanted for meth delivery, aggravated fleeing and eluding and causing property damage.
aledotimesrecord.com
Bullets damage car Aug. 8 on North Prairie Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A parked vehicle in northern Galesburg was heavily damaged by gunfire, according to a police report. Officers responded to the 500 block of North Prairie Street at 5:29 a.m. Aug. 8 for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a red, 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier parked....
