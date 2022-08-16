Read full article on original website
The Unique Potato Dish At Martha Stewart's Vegas Restaurant
Earlier this month, Martha Stewart fans got word of the grand opening of the celeb's debut restaurant in Las Vegas. The Bedford By Martha Stewart joins the ranks of other celebrity eateries in the building — including Gordon Ramsay Steak and Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay — and it just might be the most exciting thing to hit the Paris Las Vegas hotel since Jim Steinman's "Bat Out of Hell" mashup musical. As you might guess from the name, the restaurant is bent on bringing "New York to life in Las Vegas," per a press release.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Say the Honeymoon Is Over in New Promo for 'The Voice' Season 22 (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are about to face off on The Voice for the first time as a married couple -- and it seems like the honeymoon is over!. In ET's exclusive promo for the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's singing competition, the two aren't holding back as Gwen returns to the show as a coach for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she tied the knot with Blake in July 2021. But her hubby, The Voice's most-decorated winner, isn't going to let his wife have any freebies!
Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest
Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
Michael Symon Weighed In On A Huge Debate About Cooking Shows
This week in the Wall Street Journal, sports columnist Jason Gay declared that Hulu's "The Bear" is "the best sports show on TV." With the exception of a Blackhawks jersey that hangs behind the counter and a few references to pro baseball player Minnie Minoso, the show is not about sports in the traditional sense. Rather, it's about Carmy, a brilliant-yet-tortured Michelin-trained hot chef who leaves his fancy New York kitchen to take over his deceased brother's chaotic Chicago sandwich joint.
Duff Goldman's Alice In Wonderland Cake Is Turning Heads
Duff Goldman has us feeling late for a very important date with his latest cake creation. He has created some amazing cakes over the years. The celebrity cake that he is most proud of took the form of R2-D2 as an homage to the droid's "Star Wars" creator. Fans might admire the Harry Potter-themed cake that came complete with lights and fog (via Food Network) or the interesting cakes he had at his wedding, which included a meaty creation made with meatballs, meatloaf, lamb shawarma, and mashed potatoes, per People. The former "Ace of Cakes" host knows presentation is everything, and his cakes definitely deliver. Maybe that's why he was selected to make President Obama's 2013 inauguration cake, which per the Baltimore Sun, was six tiers of patriotic imagery and confection, fit for the leader of the United States.
Giada De Laurentiis' Aperol Spritz Is Giving Instagram Serious Summer Vibes
If people are calling summer 2022 the "Summer of Spritz" (and we think they should), calling in Giada De Laurentiis as a consultant would be step number one in the right direction. De Laurentiis is as Italian(-American) as they come; her Italian-inspired culinary empire — like Rome itself — was not built in a day, but rather over years of TikTok pasta challenges, television programs, trial-and-error in the finicky restaurant biz, and too many popular pasta recipes to count.
Instagram Is Applauding Cat Cora's Son's Cooking Accomplishment
Cat Cora is a trailblazer in the culinary space, becoming the first female Iron Chef in 2005 and finding a path to success in a male-dominated industry (via Cora's official website). Although the fact that her family was in the restaurant business may have helped along the way, she had to fight to get a seat at the table at every step along the way. "When I went to France [early in my career], I got 10 rejection letters in a row saying, 'We don't allow females in our kitchen,' and that was only a little over 20 years ago," the celebrity chef told Money.
Valerie Bertinelli's Adorable Cat Pic Is Turning Heads On Twitter
Valerie Bertinelli is a versatile actress with a career that spans from the series "One Day at a Time" in 1975 to her most recent series where she starred alongside Betty White in "Hot in Cleveland." However, acting isn't her only love — she also has a love of cooking. She's been on several cooking shows, such as "Kids Baking Championship", and the host of her own cooking show on Food Network's "Valerie's Home Cooking" (via IMDB).
Why A GBBO Favorite Wanted To Bake Fans 'Confession Cakes'
On August 3, Crystelle Pereira, a finalist from "The Great British Bake Off" Season 12, took on a baking challenge of a different kind. The baker partnered with Dark Maltesers, a chocolate malt candy popular in the U.K., for a pop-up at Hummingbird Bakery in South Kensington, London. At the pop-up, Pereira presented customers with free — that's right, free — "confession cakes."
Giada De Laurentiis Has A Pro Tip For Zesting A Lemon
When it comes to the most versatile foods in your kitchen, lemon is one of the that reigns supreme. Not only does this vibrant citrus look pretty darn aesthetic in a fruit bowl, but it also tastes good in both sweet and savory dishes alike. Whether you are whipping up a batch of tangy muffins or a bright pasta or simply want to add some flavor to your water, there are so many things you can do with lemons. Plus, each part of the lemon serves a different purpose, from the juice to the zest to the meat of the fruit itself. According to Our Everyday Life, lemon juice adds a full-bodied and acidic flavor to your recipe, whereas lemon zest is more potent, but not as acidic.
How Duff Goldman Gets His Pie Crumbles Just Right
Duff Goldman knows a lot about cakes. The "Ace of Cakes" host has practically built his entire reputation on his sweet and imaginative creations. Ask Goldman what celeb cake he is most proud of and you will quickly learn it was inspired by a "Star Wars" character, although we think his Harry Potter-themed cake, which had over 120 LED lights and a smoke machine, is a close runner-up. But cakes aren't the only dessert he has a penchant for. When the holidays roll around, the celebrity baker may just give you a lesson on the virtues of the sour cream Dutch cranberry pie from Hoosier Mama Pie Co. in Chicago, Illinois, which he considers one of his favorite Thanksgiving desserts (via Instagram).
How Michael Symon Cooks Bok Choy
Bok choy has become a staple in many households today, but few might remember that the vegetable is a relatively new addition to the mainstream American kitchen (per the Los Angeles Times). Bok choy, or literally "white vegetable" in Cantonese (via Made with Lau), is related to broccoli, and has a crisp, fresh flavor. It can be sold as a mature veg, or as baby bok choy, according to Serious Eats. Since the entire vegetable can be eaten, it can be cooked in a variety of ways. However, bok choy is traditionally prepared in a Chinese home kitchen and stir fried with garlic, per Made With Lau.
