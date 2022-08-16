ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon

Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
Kendrick Lamar Performs Intimate Set In Front Of JAY-Z & Beyoncé In NYC

Brooklyn, NY – Kendrick Lamar treated JAY-Z, Beyoncé and others to an intimate performance in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (August 6). Just hours after entertaining a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick took his talents to Dumbo House, a swanky, members-only club overlooking the East River.
Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'

Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
Tiffany Haddish Talks Living Off $500 Month, Then Using ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck To Pay Off Her House

Tiffany Haddish doesn’t mind living modestly, especially in pursuit of generational wealth. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the comedian and actress opened up about her humble working days and crippling fear of being homeless. She also shared her ambition toward creating a means for future generations by purchasing land and homes. The goal became attainable after Haddish began “making a little bit of money” working on projects such as Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong and The Carmichael Show.
Birthday Boy Fat Joe Announces One-Man Show

Fat Joe was born on this day in 1970. Happy 52nd birthday, Fat Joe! As Complex points out, the Terror Squad rapper is celebrating his big day by announcing a new one-man standup performance based on his upcoming memoir The Book Of Jose. The date and venue of this show...
Solange Knowles is composing music for the New York City Ballet

Solange Knowles can add another creative talent to her already impressive resume — the pop star is composing music for the New York City Ballet. The company announced on Monday that the "multi-hyphenate recording artist" has composed a ballet score that will premiere at its annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28.
