Read full article on original website
Related
50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon
Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Performs Intimate Set In Front Of JAY-Z & Beyoncé In NYC
Brooklyn, NY – Kendrick Lamar treated JAY-Z, Beyoncé and others to an intimate performance in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (August 6). Just hours after entertaining a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick took his talents to Dumbo House, a swanky, members-only club overlooking the East River.
Black Twitter Accuses Tyler Perry of Blaming the Black Community for Whitney Houston’s Death
Tyler Perry is under fire on “Black Twitter” after he seemed to insinuate that the Black community played a part in the personal issues that led to Whitney Houston’s death. The late singer passed away at a Beverly Hills hotel on Feb. 11, 2012, from an accidental...
musictimes.com
Alicia Keys, Swiss Beatz Dance in Skates in Roller Disco After 'High-Energy' Radio City Show
Apart from Madonna, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz certainly know how to bust a move while in their roller skates.The two went to one of New York City's growing roller disco rinks and celebrated their successful Radio City show. The afterparty was quite a hit, with many other artists coming to celebrate and dance with them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'
Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
Tiffany Haddish Talks Living Off $500 Month, Then Using ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck To Pay Off Her House
Tiffany Haddish doesn’t mind living modestly, especially in pursuit of generational wealth. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the comedian and actress opened up about her humble working days and crippling fear of being homeless. She also shared her ambition toward creating a means for future generations by purchasing land and homes. The goal became attainable after Haddish began “making a little bit of money” working on projects such as Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong and The Carmichael Show.
musictimes.com
Solange Knowles at New York City Ballet: Surprise Collaborators, Premiere Date + More Details
The Knowles sisters prove yet again that their musical talent and prowess are unmatched. While Beyoncé was busy dropping "Renaissance," Solange was busy composing a score for the New York City Ballet (NYCB). In a press release on Aug 15, the NYCB announced they had tapped Solange for the...
Black Parent Sues L.A. School District Over Cotton-Picking Project on Child’s Campus
A Black parent has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Board of Education claiming that her daughter became distraught and suffered emotional distress after participating in a cotton- picking field project with her class. Rashunda Pitts accuses the defendants of discriminating against...
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
Birthday Boy Fat Joe Announces One-Man Show
Fat Joe was born on this day in 1970. Happy 52nd birthday, Fat Joe! As Complex points out, the Terror Squad rapper is celebrating his big day by announcing a new one-man standup performance based on his upcoming memoir The Book Of Jose. The date and venue of this show...
Oprah Winfrey's company Harpo Inc sues over Oprahdemics podcast that discuss the cultural impact of the 'Queen of Talk'
Oprah Winfrey's company Harpo Inc. has filed a lawsuit against the creators of the Oprahdemics podcast, claiming that the program misleads listeners into thinking she sponsored or approved it. In a complaint filed late Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court, Winfrey's Harpo Inc said it is neither seeking profits or damages...
TODAY.com
Solange Knowles is composing music for the New York City Ballet
Solange Knowles can add another creative talent to her already impressive resume — the pop star is composing music for the New York City Ballet. The company announced on Monday that the "multi-hyphenate recording artist" has composed a ballet score that will premiere at its annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28.
McCormick® Teams Up with Keke Palmer to Announce ‘America’s Got Tacos’ Song Contest
Today, the McCormick® brand and actress, singer, and television personality, Keke Palmer, have teamed up to announce the launch of ‘America’s Got Tacos,’ a nationwide search for the official McCormick Original Taco Seasoning-theme song. Following the success of last year’s Director of Taco Relations job search,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today Show Co-Host Hoda Kotb Talks About the Joys of Being On a Child’s Schedule and Co-Parenting With Her Ex
Hoda Kotb, co-anchor of the NBC News morning show Today and mother of two daughters, sat down with People to discuss how she co-parents with her ex-fiancé, financier Joel Schiffman, and her future plans to adopt again, according to Mom. As a mother to Haley Joy, 5, and Hope...
Nina Parker Talks Building Her Fashion Company, Growing Her Career, and New Netflix Show ‘Buy My House’
Nina Parker, co-host of E!’s Nightly Pop and fashion designer, appeared on Hip Hop & Enterprise to dish on her new Netflix show Buy My House and how she juggles a full-time career in television and managing the Nina Parker Collection at Macy’s. The E! News correspondent can...
First All-Black Female Crew of American Airlines Honors Pioneering Aviator Bessie Coleman
American Airlines flight 372 from Phoenix to Dallas was one for the books, and it was set up by Bessie Coleman, also known as “Brave Bessie,” the first Black woman to earn a pilot’s license. In celebration of Coleman’s 100th anniversary of earning her pilot’s license—, the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe To Star In One-Man Stand-Up Show Based On His Life, Dave Chappelle Will Appear
Even at 52 years old, Fat Joe continues to expand his already impressive resume, now adding a one-man stand-up show in New York City based on his life to his ever-growing list of accolades. As Complex reports, the Terror Squad member announced on Friday (August 19) that he'll be taking to the stage to bring his memoir, The Book of Jose to life.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0