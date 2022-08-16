ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Slips on Studded Pumps at 818 Tequila Party for Daughter Kendall Jenner

Leave it to Kris Jenner to step out in style. On Thursday, the media mogul arrived at an 818 Tequila event at Soho House in Malibu, Calif., to support her daughter Kendall Jenner, who owns the top-self spirit. The party turned into a star-studded family affair as Kris’ partner Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Justin and Hailey Bieber were also in attendance. Kris took a delicate approach to her signature monochromatic style of dressing for the celebration. “The Kardashians” star showcased her business-chic sartorial sense in a baby pink ankle-length blazer. The standout outerwear was...
MALIBU, CA
CNET

Apple's Safari Gets a Security Fix for Some MacOS Models

Apple released an update for its web browser, Safari, on Thursday to address a security issue in some older operating systems. The company said Safari 15.6.1 is meant to address a WebKit vulnerability that could lead to an arbitrary code execution on MacOS Big Sur and MacOS Catalina. Apple wrote...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
CNET

Netflix With Ads Won't Let You Download Shows, Report Says

Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier might not include a popular feature. The streaming giant doesn't plan to let subscribers download content for offline viewing on its ad-supported tier, according to a report Wednesday from Bloomberg. The new ad-supported tier, which is expected to arrive in early 2023, apparently won't allow customers...
TV SHOWS
CNET

TikTok's In-App Browser Can Monitor Your Keystrokes, Researcher Says

TikTok's in-app browser has the ability to monitor certain kinds of user activity on the external websites accessed with it, new research shows. According to research published Thursday by Felix Krause, a Vienna-based software researcher, when TikTok users access a website through a link in the TikTok app, the app inserts code into the website that allows TikTok to monitor activity like keystrokes and what users are tapping on that site.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

Save $120 on This Entry-Level NAS and Grab One for Just $229

Looking for a multimedia entertainment station or do you just need a place to secure your data with your own personal cloud? A Network Attached Storage is dedicated to storing files in your home or office, allowing only authorized users to retrieve data from it. These can be hooked up to a computer network rather than directly to a computer, which means they can also be hooked up to your television.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

3-Motor Lucid Air Sapphire Super-Sports EV Debuts With Over 1,200 HP

California-based electric automaker Lucid announced a new three-motor variant of its flagship Lucid Air luxury sedan today. The Lucid Air Sapphire is the first model in Lucid's new Sapphire performance sub-brand and is said to boast over 1,200 horsepower, which makes it the most powerful production sedan in the world.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Wireless Earbuds#Buds
CNET

Apple Releases Updates for Both iOS and Safari

Apple released back-to-back updates for iOS and Safari this week, both numbered 15.6.1. The iOS update was released on Wednesday and the Safari update was released Thursday, and both address security vulnerabilities. The iOS update addresses two vulnerabilities iPhone and iPad users might encounter. One vulnerability could have allowed an...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Snag a Compact ThisWorx Car Vacuum for Just $16 Today at Amazon

A car is a pretty big investment, so you'll want to make sure you're taking steps to keep it in good shape. There are plenty of washes and waxes for the exterior, but the interior needs some attention as well. A handheld car vacuum is perfect for clearing out all the crumbs, dirt and debris that build up over time, and right now you can snag one for over half off.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Madonna shares French kiss with model in new cover shoot

Madonna has taken part in a racy cover shoot in which she kisses model Andrew Darnell.For the occasion, the 64-year-old – who recently celebrated her birthday with a lavish getaway in Sicily – donned a bubblegum pink wig, fishnet tights and leather shorts with diamante tassels.In one photograph, she is seen sharing a French kiss with Darnell, who wears a studded denim vest.The party inspired shoot, for Paper magazine, also captured Darnell lying on top of a bar while Madonna licked his body.In an interview to accompany the shoot, Madonna told “Like A Virgin” producer Nile Rodgers that she...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

You Really Need to De-Gunk Your Keurig: 5 Steps for Better Brewing

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When your Keurig is brewing day after day, gunk will inevitably accumulate over time. If left unchecked, mineral buildup can actually affect how a Keurig performs -- and if enough of that grime reaches the inner workings, the machine might stop running altogether.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

Best Portable Air Conditioner Deals: Save on Options for All Room Sizes

If the summer heat is getting to you, a portable air conditioner is a must-have. Whether you work from home and need to keep yourself and essential gear cool during the day or your home simply can't accommodate a window-mounted air conditioner, a portable air conditioner should be on your shopping list.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Preorder The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic at 29% Off

The upcoming book The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic will offer fans a look at the concept design behind the popular franchise's newest era. Phase 2 may already be in development, but this release will provide readers a behind-the-scenes look at concept design for phase one of the High Republic era.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CNET

The Instant Pot Duo Plus Is Down to Just $63 Right Now

If you want to simplify cooking, consider investing in an Instant Pot. These versatile multicookers can prepare a plethora of plates in one device, helping save you space in your kitchen. Right now Amazon has the Instant Pot Duo Plus marked down by 37%, bringing the price to just $63.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy