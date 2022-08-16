Read full article on original website
Topeka cowgirl looks to be named country queen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – What does it mean to exemplify the “country” way of life? Topeka resident and mustang tamer Madison Branham is looking to answer that question by coming out on top in the Ms. Stars & Stripes 2022 competition. Sponsored by STAR Magazine, the Ms. Stars & Stripes competition seeks to identify one woman […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Historical Society planning Heritage Days for Sept. 24
The Brown County Historical Society is planning the annual Heritage Days for Saturday, Sept. 24. This event is held in conjunction with the Maple Leaf Festival, which is planned by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, set for the same day downtown.
WIBW
Two arrested at Lake Perry after BUI during Midwest Boat Festival
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested following a Boating Under the Influence incident during the Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Saturday, Aug. 13, wardens from across the state worked the semi-annual Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry, which draws thousands of boaters from across the Midwest.
For sale: Historic Leavenworth home listed at $315,000
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – A home with deep historical connections to Kansas and other important historical moments is, for sale in Leavenworth. The residence at 501 N. Broadway St. in Leavenworth is not your average home for sale. It has deep roots in the City of Leavenworth, Kansas history and the early women’s right’s movement. The […]
WIBW
Midday update on the storms
The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library host the celebration wrap up for the Topeka and Shawnee County area National Night Out. Certificates of Appreciation were handed out to neighborhood representatives, and sponsors.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Welcome Back!
There were a few tears, some nervous kids, a lot of high fives and smiles and a few dinosaurs at the Hiawatha Elementary School Thursday morning. It was the official first day back for all USD 415 students — however, Wednesday was orientation day for kindergarten, fifth and ninth graders to acclimate them to their respective schools.
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Shankles-Ebeling, Michele R. 1969-2022
FAIRVIEW, Kan. Michele Renee Shankles-Ebeling, age 53, was the victim of a violent crime in Laurel, Nebraska and passed away on Aug. 4, 2022. She was born March 12,1969 in Topeka, Kansas, to John Shankles Sr and Linda Oxley. She was married to Howard Ebeling from July 31,1993, to March 2,2020, and the two resided in Fairview, Kansas.
WIBW
Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
KHP in air Friday morning over Topeka looking for subject
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft flying over Topeka Thursday was searching for a fleeing passenger following a traffic stop. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the ramp to I-70 near 1st Street when one of the occupants in the car took off […]
WIBW
With Deer Creek complete, Shawnee Co. trail system almost complete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Deer Creek Trail completed, less than a mile of trail is left to construct in order to connect Shawnee Co.’s trail system. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says it will announce a major milestone during a ribbon cutting at the Deer Creek Trail extension at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.
WIBW
KDOT to begin construction on North Topeka intersection for two months
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting Thursday, August 25th, the Kansas Department of Transportation will partially close the intersection of NW Hwy-24 and Rochester/Tyler. KDOT said the closure is for a mill and overlay project. They also said traffic will be maintained but restricted over the course of the project, which is expected to take two months to fully complete.
holtonrecorder.net
Stallbaumers to celebrate 60th anniversary
John and Susan Stallbaumer of Hoyt, members of St. Francis Xavier Parish of Mayetta, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner this Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Crooked Post Winery. The Stallbaumers were married on Sept. 1, 1962, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Corning, with Father...
WIBW
Demolition taking place at former Falley’s supermarket in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition work was taking place Thursday afternoon at the site of a former East Topeka supermarket that caught fire earlier this summer. The fire occurred on the morning of June 30 at the former Falley’s store which was located in the Deer Creek Shopping Center at 3110 S.E. 6th Ave.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
WIBW
New senior housing development in Topeka awarded tax credits, funding
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southern Hills Senior Homes, a new housing development in Topeka, has been awarded $625,000 in Federal Housing Tax Credits and $1.5 million in funding from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC). Cornerstone of Topeka is the General Partner, and the Excel Development Group is the developer...
UW Offers QB Turned Edge Rusher from Kansas
BJ Canady lists himself as the No. 1 player in the state for 2024.
2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Topeka. It happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. The two were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Topeka Police said they have non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
