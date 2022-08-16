ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Families visit Lewis and Clark encampment recreation

Brad Holder of Hinton, playing Sgt. Nathaniel Pryor, talks about the Native American artifacts that would have been collected by Lewis and Clark. Dwight Peters from Ames, who plays Private John Potts talks about a replica of a musket during the recreation of the Lewis and Clark Encampment in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Journal

West opens 2022 season with 46-20 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson

COUNCIL BLUFFS-- Sioux City West football hadn't celebrated a win in 1,442 days (September 7, 2018) entering play Friday night. That changed at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs Friday night when West went into enemy territory and came away with a 46-20 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Week 0 of the Iowa high school football season.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Calendar

Catfish Keith, 8 p.m., Aug. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. 5th Annual GolphStok Music & Arts Festival, 1 p.m., Aug. 20; 190 Maple St., Pierson, Iowa. Information: 712-251-2304. Sandage & Petersen - Classic Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Sioux City...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland Strange

A Homer, Nebraska, man was jailed after an agreement to borrow and return a van to its owner in 24 hours turned into him keeping the vehicle for 860-plus hours and demanding money to return it to its owner. On July 3, Kasey R. Lashum, 28, of Homer, entered into...
HOMER, NE
K92.3

Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges

To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Bulletin Board

*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee

West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
CHEROKEE, IA
kelo.com

Iowa Corn is in trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Seven candidates vying for vacant Sioux City school board seat

SIOUX CITY — Seven individuals have submitted letters of interest for the vacant Sioux City Community Board of Education position. The candidates include former Sioux City School board member Flora Lee, former school board candidates Chad Krastel and Joshua Potter, former educator and district counselor Bernie Scolaro and community members Maria Rundquist, Eric Boe and Brian Miller.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Some Trump-endorsed candidates lack experience

Candidates Trump supported for the Republican primaries, who have won, have one thing in common, their total lack of experience. Pretty scary. I can't understand the logic of a modern political party offering the 21st century equivalent of Andrew Jackson. But you say "Jackson was a Democrat, an immoral, corrupt, bully, who appealed to the meanest instincts of people." This as opposed to Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, who pursued a vision of a common good. -- Donald C Parsons, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon

A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland Humane Society to host 20th annual Pets on Parade

SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Humane Society will host its 20th annual "Pets on Parade" timed 5K run/1 mile walk on Sept. 17 at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. for the 5K run, which begins at 9:15 a.m. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. walk.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $349,900

Chestnut Hill Development. New build Northside townhouse has a modern design with an open concept. Main floor features 2 bedrooms including a personalized master suite with a custom walk in-closet, glass shower, quartz countertops with double sinks. Living room/kitchen features hardwood floors, 10 Foot Ceilings and oversize 8 foot doors that create the ultimate custom wow factor. Main floor laundry has plenty of cabinet storage located directly off the oversized 2 car garage. Large dining area spills out into a custom 10x24 deck to incorporate outdoor living space. Kitchen has a modern design includes quartz countertops, 46 inch cabinets, island, and stainless steel appliances that provide that move in ready, functional open concept kitchen. The walkout lower level adds 1 more large bedroom with huge walk in closet, great room, and full bath. There is a unfinished bonus room that can be finished upon request. The exterior features beautiful stacked stone, electrical outlets, hose bib, sprinkler system, sod and mulch landscaping. No HOA fees. This home qualifies for the City of Sioux City 10 year property tax abatement. Estimated completion Spring 2023. Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify measurements. Disclosure: Listing agent related to general contractor.
SIOUX CITY, IA

