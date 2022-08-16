Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Families visit Lewis and Clark encampment recreation
Brad Holder of Hinton, playing Sgt. Nathaniel Pryor, talks about the Native American artifacts that would have been collected by Lewis and Clark. Dwight Peters from Ames, who plays Private John Potts talks about a replica of a musket during the recreation of the Lewis and Clark Encampment in Sioux City.
Siouxland high school football highlights and scores
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES Sioux City West – 46, Council Bluffs-Jefferson – 20 Sioux City East – 50, Glenwood – 33 SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES Elk Point-Jefferson – 50, Parker – 0
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sgt. Bluff Fareway worker wins state fair grocery bagging contest
Nolan McGregor talks about winning the Iowa State Fair's grocery bagging contest during an interview Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Fareway grocery store in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. McGregor will advance to compete in a national contest.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Elk-Point Jefferson football teams among Week 0 participants
SIOUX CITY — It’s game week already. Three area high school football teams — East, Elk-Point Jefferson and West — start their seasons Friday night, all on the road, hoping to start their 2022 campaigns off with a win. Two of the schools are metro schools,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
West opens 2022 season with 46-20 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson
COUNCIL BLUFFS-- Sioux City West football hadn't celebrated a win in 1,442 days (September 7, 2018) entering play Friday night. That changed at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs Friday night when West went into enemy territory and came away with a 46-20 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Week 0 of the Iowa high school football season.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers' Ademar Rifaela continues to collect hits as end of season approaches
SIOUX CITY — Ademar Rifaela has perhaps the hottest bat in the month of August. He entered Thursday’s American Association game against Lincoln with a 13-game hitting streak. During this homestand, Rifaela was 4-for-8 with a home run and four RBIs. He has only struck out twice. “I’ve...
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys golf wins triangular at Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys golf team on Thursday turned another win with a score of 320 at Dodge Riverside Golf Course in Council Bluffs. The Warriors beat Sioux City West, which had a team score of 434 and Council Bluffs Jefferson, which there...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Morningside University volleyball team looks for 'connectedness' in 2022 season
SIOUX CITY — Before the season started, Jessica Squier’s biggest goal was to see how the Morningside University volleyball team handled failure. The Mustangs are a young team — there are just three upperclassmen in a roster of 25 ladies — so Squier, the Mustangs’ coach, has challenged her young team in several different ways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Calendar
Catfish Keith, 8 p.m., Aug. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. 5th Annual GolphStok Music & Arts Festival, 1 p.m., Aug. 20; 190 Maple St., Pierson, Iowa. Information: 712-251-2304. Sandage & Petersen - Classic Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Sioux City...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Strange
A Homer, Nebraska, man was jailed after an agreement to borrow and return a van to its owner in 24 hours turned into him keeping the vehicle for 860-plus hours and demanding money to return it to its owner. On July 3, Kasey R. Lashum, 28, of Homer, entered into...
Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges
To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kicdam.com
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
Sioux City Journal
Seven candidates vying for vacant Sioux City school board seat
SIOUX CITY — Seven individuals have submitted letters of interest for the vacant Sioux City Community Board of Education position. The candidates include former Sioux City School board member Flora Lee, former school board candidates Chad Krastel and Joshua Potter, former educator and district counselor Bernie Scolaro and community members Maria Rundquist, Eric Boe and Brian Miller.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (57) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Some Trump-endorsed candidates lack experience
Candidates Trump supported for the Republican primaries, who have won, have one thing in common, their total lack of experience. Pretty scary. I can't understand the logic of a modern political party offering the 21st century equivalent of Andrew Jackson. But you say "Jackson was a Democrat, an immoral, corrupt, bully, who appealed to the meanest instincts of people." This as opposed to Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, who pursued a vision of a common good. -- Donald C Parsons, Sioux City.
KLEM
Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon
A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Humane Society to host 20th annual Pets on Parade
SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Humane Society will host its 20th annual "Pets on Parade" timed 5K run/1 mile walk on Sept. 17 at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. for the 5K run, which begins at 9:15 a.m. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. walk.
Sioux City Journal
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $349,900
Chestnut Hill Development. New build Northside townhouse has a modern design with an open concept. Main floor features 2 bedrooms including a personalized master suite with a custom walk in-closet, glass shower, quartz countertops with double sinks. Living room/kitchen features hardwood floors, 10 Foot Ceilings and oversize 8 foot doors that create the ultimate custom wow factor. Main floor laundry has plenty of cabinet storage located directly off the oversized 2 car garage. Large dining area spills out into a custom 10x24 deck to incorporate outdoor living space. Kitchen has a modern design includes quartz countertops, 46 inch cabinets, island, and stainless steel appliances that provide that move in ready, functional open concept kitchen. The walkout lower level adds 1 more large bedroom with huge walk in closet, great room, and full bath. There is a unfinished bonus room that can be finished upon request. The exterior features beautiful stacked stone, electrical outlets, hose bib, sprinkler system, sod and mulch landscaping. No HOA fees. This home qualifies for the City of Sioux City 10 year property tax abatement. Estimated completion Spring 2023. Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify measurements. Disclosure: Listing agent related to general contractor.
Comments / 0