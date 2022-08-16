Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person killed in early morning crash in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
New Bedford Woman Shares Harrowing Experience of St. Luke’s Lockdown
Earlier today, St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford went into lockdown after a phone call was received warning of an active shooter threat. Although New Bedford Police later stated there was “no credible threat or danger,” it was still a traumatic experience for the staff, patients and visitors at the hospital.
GoLocalProv
Woman Fired While on Maternity Leave From RI Town Receives $800,000 Judgment 8 Years Later
One of Rhode Island’s most financially beleaguered towns has been hit with an $800,000 judgment for firing an employee who was on maternity leave. The battle between plaintiff Ashley Hahn, who was the Town Planner in the Town of West Warwick, and her former employer played out over eight years, after she went on maternity leave in 2014.
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
Authorities investigating possible murder-suicide in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — Investigators responded to a possible murder-suicide in Wareham Friday evening. According to a tweet from Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, Wareham Police called State Police detectives about a double-fatal shooting around 5 p.m. At this point, it appears to be a murder-suicide, according to Cruz.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Officer Gary Beaudoin retires after 26 years of service to city
Ofc. Gary Beaudoin started with the department 26 years ago on October 29, 1995. Enjoy your retirement and this next chapter in your life, Ofc. Beaudoin!” -City of New Bedford Police Department.
WCVB
Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
whdh.com
‘Double fatal shooting’ under investigation in Wareham
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating two shooting deaths in the town of Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The DA announced the investigation was underway Friday evening, with the twitter account of DA Timothy J. Cruz describing how Wareham Police had contacted State Police about the shooting around 5 p.m.
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Fire Department responds to elderly man found unresponsive in roadway
“Yesterday afternoon, Dartmouth Fire Rescue 3 was dispatched for an unresponsive person on Horseneck Rd. The crew on Rescue 3 requested Fire Department assistance due to the remote location of the call. The Chief responded in his cruiser and the on-duty crew responded with Engine 6. The Chief arrived on scene to find an elderly man down in the roadway with bystander CPR being performed.
Wareham Police, State Police Investigating Murder-Suicide in Onset
Authorities in Wareham are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the Onset village of town. According to a tweet from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Wareham Police contacted the D.A.’s state police unit at about 5 p.m. today about a double fatal shooting in the town. “This is...
Mattapoisett, State Police Search for Suspect in Ongoing Incident
UPDATE — Unconfirmed scanner reports indicate that the suspect is now in custody, as of just after 11 a.m. Friday. MATTAPOISETT — Mattapoisett residents may be hearing a helicopter or getting phone alerts as state and local police search for a suspect involved in a chase and car crash earlier Friday morning.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island Nurse Surrenders License for Submitting Falsified COVID Vaccine Card
A Rhode Island nurse has surrendered her license — due to admitting to obtaining, and submitting to her employer, a falsified COVID vaccine card. Rhode Island Department of Health records show that registered nurse Athena Fidas was working as a Nurse Care Manager at Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Group, when she presented her employer with what she said was her vaccination card — and later admitted it was fake.
capecod.com
New details: Yarmouth Police seek hit & run driver who struck child
YARMOUTH – On Saturday at approximately 9:44 AM, Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28.
Mattapoisett Police Arrest Two for Larceny After Chase, Manhunt
MATTAPOISETT — A chase in Mattapoisett early Friday morning ended with a manhunt and the arrest of two men suspected of stealing more than $250,000 from town residents. Mattapoisett police said 18-year-old Joseph Herrera Rodriguez and 18-year-old Jorman Aybar, both of Dorchester, were taken into custody for allegedly stealing, altering, and cashing checks from mailboxes outside the town's post office.
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump
Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
Large fire consumes boats, buildings, vehicles at boatyard
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — (AP) — A huge fire at a Massachusetts marina turned several boats, buildings and vehicles into burned-out shells Friday, producing a plume of black smoke so thick it was picked up by weather radar. Aerial video taken by WCVB-TV showed much of the boatyard in...
newbedfordguide.com
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
capecod.com
Developing: Double fatal shooting in Onset believed to be murder-suicide
ONSET – Wareham Police responded late Friday afternoon to the Captain Collis Drive neighborhood for a report of two people fatally shot. Police referred all inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office said preliminarily it appears to be a murder-suicide. CWN is continuing...
Man killed in Providence hit-and-run; red pickup truck sought
Police say a 45-year-old man was hit and killed Thursday night.
