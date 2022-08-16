Rachel Joanna Steinmetz

Rachel, age 93, of Paragould, Arkansas, passed to her heavenly home on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home in Paragould. Joanna was born on September 6, 1928, in Monette to the late Joseph Matthew and Ester (Grady) Walker.

Joanna was a member of Westview Baptist Church. She loved reading and quilting. She also loved to cook and go bowling whenever she got the chance. Joanna had a zest for life and it showed. She traveled the world with her husband, Roland; her most memorable trip was to Israel.

Joanna was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Roland Philip Steinmetz; her precious children, Jojuania “Jo” Nicely and Ricky Krantz; grandson, Wesley Todd Nicely; brother, Burtis Walker; and sisters, Laverna Hobbs, Bobbie Smith, Barbara Bolin, and Janis Hickson.

Left to cherish her memories are great-grandchildren, Brittney Nicely of Arizona, Melanie Nicely of Arizona, Kaitlyn Nicely of Tennessee, and Cody (Ali) Nicely of Arizona; great-great-grandchildren, Amelia Martin, Landon Nicely, Brooklyn Martin, Wesley Martin, Grayson Nicely, and Emmery Nicely, all of Arizona; grandson, Derreck Abitt of Arizona, children, David Steinmetz of Florida and Carol Minto of Ohio; brothers, J.D. Walker and Danny Walker; sisters, Wanda Wyatt, Betty Smith, Charlotte Langston, Deborah West, and Sandra Dickson; and many nieces, nephews, and one very special niece who cared for her per Joanna’s request.

A memorial service will be held at Westview Baptist Church, 701 West Morgan Street, Paragould, Arkansas 72450, on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. with Dr. Marc Reeves and nephew, Scotty Hickson, officiating. Concluding services for family will be at Shiloh Cemetery.