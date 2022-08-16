14 décor items from Walmart for your dorm room, picked by an interior designer

An interior designer shares her top Walmart doom room décor picks Reviewed / Better Homes & Gardens / Mainstays / Cresswell Lighting / The Home Edit

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Leaving for college is an exciting time but for many young adults, moving into a dorm room will be their first time living away from home. Although the freedom is enticing, walking into a standard, undecorated, dorm room can be a stark change from being surrounded by the comforts of home.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Yet even on a student’s budget, Walmart dorm room décor offers the stylish options to bring these empty spaces to life, a move that Rae Ann Mattson, interior designer and founder of Rae Design Company , explains can make the move from home to school a comfortable one.

Here are 14 of the best Walmart dorm room décor items, according to an interior designer.

1. Better Homes & Gardens Arches Hi Low Area Rug

Rugs have the potential to make your dorm room feel like an actual home away from home. Reviewed / Better Homes & Gardens

“I love the idea of adding a cozy, neutral rug to your space,” Mattson says. “Rugs help define your spaces and make a comfy area for friends to hang out.”

A perfect dorm size at 5-feet by 7-feet, the 100 percent polyester Better Homes & Gardens Arches Hi Low Area Rug sports a Skid resistant backing. Stain, fade and crush resistant, this woven rug has a low-profile design.

Shop at Walmart

2. Better Homes & Gardens Green Peel & Stick Wallpaper

Peel and stick wallpaper is perfect for those who like the idea of a temporary change of scenery. Reviewed / Better Homes & Gardens

Mattson recommends removable wallpaper to add some non-permanent flair to the dorm room.

“It allows you to personalize your space without being a permanent change or ruining your walls, which is an important consideration in a rented dorm space," she says.

Requiring no water, paste or glue, and creating no mess during installation, the Better Homes & Gardens Green Peel & Stick Wallpaper is easy to apply and just as easy to remove.

Shop at Walmart

3. A&D Home Tustin Convertible Chair

This convertible chair is perfect for lounging, studying and maybe even a post-class nap. Reviewed / A&D Home

“A 10/10 for versatility, looks, and your budget, this is a great chair,” Mattson says, noting that it converts into a single bed to save space, while still offering an extra sleeping space when mom and dad come to visit.

Available in seven vibrant colors, the A&D Home Tustin Convertible Chair is covered in a soft polyester fabric and completed with sturdy wooden legs. Supporting a robust 330 pound weight limit, this chair even includes a throw pillow.

Shop at Walmart

4. Better Homes & Gardens Bedford Leaning Desk

This isn't your typical university desk and chair set. Reviewed / Better Homes & Gardens

Desks are a crucial part of any dorm room. Mattson recommends a spacing-saving desk that leans against the wall like this 71-inch Better Homes & Gardens Leaning Desk.

“I love this space saving leaning wall desk,” says Mattson. “It comes in two finishes and also has shelves that you can use for your schoolbooks and extra storage.”

The Bedford Leaning Desk offers study, durable construction, and space saving qualities; an essential consideration when dealing with a small dorm room.

Shop at Walmart

5. Kingrack Rolling Cart

Storage just got a lot more stylish with the Kingrack 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart. Reviewed / KK Kingrack

Mattson doesn’t hold back when insisting that “everyone needs one of these carts!”

An interior designer favorite, she says, “You can use these for so many things; clothing, books, toiletries and more.” She points out that “it makes an awesome nightstand.”

Constructed out of durable, powder coated steel, the Kingrack Rolling Cart is built to last. Utilizing locking, caster style wheels, it can easily be moved around. With a 40 pound weight limit for each of the three shelves, the storage options for this cart are endless.

Shop at Walmart

6. Better Homes & Gardens Storage Ottoman with Tray

Store anything from board games to throw blankets in this classic cube-shaped ottoman. Reviewed / Better Homes & Gardens

“As a designer, I am always looking for pieces that can be multifunctional,” says Mattson. “And this ottoman is just that. It has storage inside for blankets and pillows, can be used for seating and even has a tray to hold drinks, meals or schoolwork. Grab a few and you can move them around your rooms as needed.”

One option Mattson likes for dorm rooms is the 16-inch Better Homes & Gardens Storage Ottoman with Tray is polyester-wrapped and weight tested to support up to 200 pounds.

Shop at Walmart

7. Sauder Anda Norr Entryway Storage

The Norr Entryway Storage Mirror is slim and just perfect for tiny spaces. Reviewed / Sauder Anda Norr

“This is the perfect piece for extra storage for clothing in dorm rooms,” says Mattson. “It can be a great catchall by your front door for book bags, coats, shoes and purses, especially in dorm rooms where closets are lacking. Plus, it has a mirror.”

A wall-supported storage unit that utilizes only minimal floor space, the Sauder Anda Norr Entryway Storage piece is constructed with a powder coated metal frame and offers a durable shelf, two pegs for hanging storage and a cubbyhole underneath.

With its five year warranty, you can feel good knowing that this piece is made to last.

Shop at Walmart

8. Mainstays Ultra Soft High Quality Microfiber Bed Sheet Set

Mainstays Ultra Soft Microfiber Bed Sheets come in over 16 colors and 4 size options. Reviewed / Mainstays

Whether you’re bringing your own mattress or using one that's already there, a cozy set of bed sheets is a must for any dorm room. Mattson says it’s hard to deny the value the Mainstays Ultra Soft High Quality Microfiber Bed Sheet Set has. With nearly 7,000 reviews at a 4.5-star rating, this sheet set is a steal for less than $10.

Available in sixteen different colors in all sizes, including the common dorm bed size twin XL, the set includes a flat and a fitted sheet. The sheets are made from Oeko-Tex fabrics and are wrinkle resistant and bleach friendly.

Shop at Walmart

9. Gap Home T-Shirt Soft Jersey Reversible Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set

Nothing says cozy like a new sheet and comforter set that's both cotton and organic. Reviewed / Gap

You’re going to need a comforter set to go with your new sheets and Mattson says this Gap Home T-Shirt Soft Jersey Reversible Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set is a fantastic deal at under $40 for a twin set.

This set is available in an organic cotton blend that comes in five pastel colors. A sustainable product, this comforter is easy to care for; simply toss it into the washing machine and then tumble dry on low.

Shop at Walmart

10. Mainstays White Clothesline Clip Collage Picture Frame

This clever clothesline picture frame allows you hang both pictures and positive affirmations. Reviewed / Mainstays

“Dorms can be tight spaces to personalize,” Mattson says. “This is why a clothesline clip picture frame is perfect to hang over a bed. A great comfort item, you can display pictures of your besties, favorite art pieces and more. And, I would bet that you can even use adhesive strips to hang this without damaging the walls.”

A unique décor item, the Mainstays Clothesline Clip Collage Picture Frame is easy to hang and easy to use.

Able to be mounted either horizontally or vertically, it’s also easy to change the photos on display to match the season, occasion or the faces of the people you are missing from home.

Shop at Walmart

11. Glass Mushroom Lamp

Mushroom lamps look great in any room , but can add an especially nice flair of personality to a dorm room.

“I am a sucker for a good tortoise shell anything,” says Mattson. “This lamp is perfect for your bedside table. It adds tons of character to your space, with an upscale design on a college student budget.”

Simple in design, the Glass Mushroom Lamp has a 60-inch power cord, requires a C9 bulb (not included) and is comes with a one-year warranty.

Shop at Walmart

12. The Home Edit Office Desktop Edit

Keep clutter at bay with a with desktop organizer from our faves at The Home Edit. Reviewed / The Home Edit

Mattson says that “storage bins are an amazing addition to college life,” and encourages students to “think outside of the box” when using them. “Simple in style, this set can come in handy for household items, school supplies clothing and more.”

The Home Edit 4-piece Office Desktop Edit clear storage unit is modular in nature, and was even featured on an episode of Netflix’s “The Home Edit.”

Shop at Walmart

13. NeuType Full Length Floor Mirror

You can choose from two different finishes on the NeuType Rectangular Full Length Floor Mirror. Reviewed / NeuType

“A mirror is a must have in a dorm or apartment,” says Mattson. “Mirrors help move light around your spaces and help you look your best before heading out for your day.”

Crafted from a durable steel alloy, the NeuType Gold Rectangular Full Length Floor Mirror can be used on its included stand or mounted to a wall. Offering an “explosion proof membrane,” this safety conscious mirror is built to withstand a bustling college dorm room.

Shop at Walmart

14. Retro Countertop Microwave Oven

Use the Galanz Retro Countertop Microwave Oven because the ones in your dorm's communal space just won't cut it. Reviewed / Galanz

“Every dorm room needs a microwave for late night snacks. As an interior designer, I usually hide these in a pantry,” says Mattson. “But not this one! The retro style is darling and the color choices match a variety of styles and preferences.”

Available in four different colors, the 0.7 cubic foot Retro Countertop Microwave Oven offers 700 watts of power, six power levels, and a 9.5-inch removable glass turntable.

Shop at Walmart

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 14 décor items from Walmart for your dorm room, picked by an interior designer