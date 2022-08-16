ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roan Mountain, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elizabethton.com

Happy Valley holds off Cloudland

A penalty plagued contest saw the Happy Valley Warriors overcome eight penalties for 75 yards to hand Cloudland a 22-14 loss on Warrior Hill on Friday night. Senior Joseph Sowards rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown for Happy Valley while Gage McKinney led all rushers with 107 yards on 13 tries.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Hampton comes back to take win at Pigeon Forge

The Hampton Bulldogs come back from a 16-12 deficit to defeat Pigeon Forge 20-16 on Friday. Hampton went into halftime leading 12-0 on scores by running back Levi Lunsford and quarterback Dylan Trivett. Pigeon Forge fought back in the third quarter and took a 16-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
HAMPTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Unaka blows out North Greene in season opener

An opening drive fumble by Unaka was quickly forgotten Friday, as the Rangers rebounded to capture a 28-12 win over the North Green Huskies. On Unaka’s first drive, Jamol Blamo fumbled the ball deep in their own territory and Yeshua Vaught ran it in for a 2-yard score. Unaka defense prevented the two-point conversion, and Huskies took lead 6-0 at the end of the first.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Jr. Cyclones blow past Jr. Blazers

Coach Brock Pittman and the T.A. Dugger Jr. Cyclones were looking to keep their early season success rolling on Thursday at Brown-Childress Stadium when they welcomed the Boone Jr. Blazers to Elizabethton. After a quick response to an early Jr. Cyclone score by the Jr. Blazers, TAD took control and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Roan Mountain, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
elizabethton.com

Lady Cyclones fall to defending Three Rivers Conference Champion

The Elizabethton High School Lady Cyclones fall to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference following a loss to Tennessee High. The Lady Cyclones volleyball team traveled to Bristol Thursday night to take on conference foe Tennessee High, losing in three sets 25-8, 25-12 and 25-7 to the defending Three Rivers Conference Champion.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Pioneers win wild one with Patriots

BLUFF CITY — Talk about fans getting bang for their buck!. David Crockett traveled to Sullivan East on Friday night to open the season. When all was said and done in the three-hour plus marathon, the two teams combined for 87 points on 13 touchdowns, which included back-to-back kickoff returns for TDs and two pass interceptions returned for scores.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU reveals details of women's basketball coach's contract

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s contract with new women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown is not yet finalized, but the university did release her “notice of appointment” outlining what will be in the contract. Brown, who replaced Simon Harris, will receive a base...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Warriors#Landers#Highlanders#American Football#Highschoolsports
elizabethton.com

Helen Kate Tester

(November 6, 1925 – August 15, 2022) Helen Kate Garland Tester, 96, was carried away by angels on Monday, August 15, 2022. She endured poor health with patience and good humor for many years but became weary and longed to join the Lord. She died at her home on Stoney Creek as she wanted to do.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Bertha “June” Williams

Bertha “June” Williams, 93, of Elizabethton (Stoney Creek Community), died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center following an illness of several months. June was born March 19, 1929 in Carter County and was the daughter of the late Weldon and Hazel Ensor Davis. June was preceded in death by her husband, Roby Williams; a son, Hubert Williams; a grandson, Josh Lightsey; three sisters and two brothers.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
elizabethton.com

Carroll: Volunteer constables providing security on school campuses

Bob Carroll has been a constable in Carter County for more than 40 years, but he’s never volunteered to work on a school campus until this fall. Carroll and nearly a dozen other constables have formed a volunteer network to provide security patrols to Carter County school campuses without full-time school resource officers.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Rosa Stout celebrates 100th birthday Aug. 22

Rosa Williams Stout will celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday, August 22, 2022. She is a lifelong resident of Carter County and now resides on Grove Street in Elizabethton. Rosa is still moderately active but shares her home with her son, Dayton. Her two daughters, Charlotte Caudill and Shelby Mottern,...
cardinalnews.org

Emory & Henry breaks ground on 96-bed apartment complex; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help change that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Emory & Henry breaks ground on apartments. Emory & Henry College broke ground Thursday on its newest...
EMORY, VA
elizabethton.com

Bob Cable was ‘Elizabethton’ proud; he made our town prettier and better

Robert “Bob” Cable was pretty well-known around Elizabethton. For more than 30 years he was owner of Ledford Upholstery in Elizabethton. The business was Cable’s home away from home as it was there he met with politicians, local town leaders and business people to plan projects and ways to promote the town. If you were thinking of running for office, you went to see Cable. He could introduce you to people of influence.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Remembering Gus, Pal, Arvil and Gurney: A Hamburger Hall of Fame

From trips up the old Elizabethton Highway, we remember Gurney Campbell’s Gurney Burgers, the ones that got the attention of Charles Kuralt from CBS News. At a gas station in the Knox County community of Powell, we’ve had Hump Burgers, memorializing Buster Moore’s character “Humphammer” from “The Bonnie Lou and Buster Show.”
BRISTOL, TN
elizabethton.com

Miss Relay For Life Pageant funds fight against cancer

The Covered Bridge Park Stage will bedazzle the crowd when lovely ladies gather Sept. 10 in hopes of being crowned a queen during the Miss Relay For Life Pageant. The pageant will donate $100 to the American Cancer Society with the community’s support of collecting $1 votes and placing them on their favorite contestants. The contestant with the most $1 votes will win a gorgeous crown.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

ETSU dorms at capacity, some students staying in hotels temporarily

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University students are getting ready to kick off the fall semester Monday, Aug. 22. However, the university is experiencing growing pains as students flock to campus. For the first time in five years, on-campus dorms are full. “Our residence halls are at complete capacity. We are putting […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Three local students attend Teen Board Dance this weekend

Three local high school students have been invited to be one of the presentees at the 62nd Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance this weekend in Knoxville. They include Cheyenne Fair, a senior at Hampton High School; Olivia Grace Holly of Elizabethton High School; and Hannah Gabrielle McDonnell of Elizabethton High School.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy