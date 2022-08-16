ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after throwing brick at ambulance, fighting with cops: NYPD

An irate man was arrested after he threw a brick at an ambulance and then fought with police officers in Queens on Monday night, police said.

The ambulance was called to 45th Avenue and Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City at around 9 p.m. for a man with a laceration to his wrist.

But Jose Vazquez, 46, threw a brick at the vehicle, damaging one of its windows, according to cops.

Vasquez started to get violent with the officials on the scene.
“When EMS responded, he became irate and began to act out,” a police spokeswoman said.

Vazquez allegedly punched and kicked the officers while refusing to be cuffed, police said.

Two cops and one EMT suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Vazquez was arrested and charged with three counts of assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and harassment, police said. He was taken to Cornell Hospital for evaluation.

