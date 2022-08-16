Three plead guilty in connection with 2020 killing of Richard Ulibarri

Three suspects took plea deals in connection with the July 2020 killing of 49-year-old Richard Ulibarri.

Robert Yslava Varela pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

Noah Arguellez also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

Ariel Monarrez pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Monarrez will be sentenced at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19.

The PCSD says deputies were called out to the area of 4000 block of East Benson Highway just east of Alvernon Way around 3:27 a.m. on the day of the incident.

Ulibarri was pronounced dead at the scene.

