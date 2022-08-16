ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three plead guilty in connection with 2020 killing of Richard Ulibarri

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 7 days ago
Three suspects took plea deals in connection with the July 2020 killing of 49-year-old Richard Ulibarri.

Robert Yslava Varela pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

Noah Arguellez also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

Ariel Monarrez pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Monarrez will be sentenced at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19.

The PCSD says deputies were called out to the area of 4000 block of East Benson Highway just east of Alvernon Way around 3:27 a.m. on the day of the incident.

Ulibarri was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

