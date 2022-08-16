ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CW Network viewers in Hampton Roads won’t see immediate changes in wake of purchase by WAVY-TV owner

By Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

The CW may be getting new owners, but don’t expect to see any immediate news programming changes, according to a carrier spokesperson.

The television station, which hosts shows like “Riverdale” and “The Flash,” will be purchased by Nexstar Media Group, the company announced Monday.

The broadcast television news coverage will go unchanged, at least for the immediate future, said Michael Perry, spokesperson for The E.W. Scripps Co., which owns local CW carrier WGNT. Nexstar owns WAVY-TV.

Morning and evening news broadcasts will continue to be from WTKR News 3, Perry said.

“We have a multiyear contract with The CW, so we’re not expecting any changes any time soon,” Perry said.

In the new ownership announcement, Nexstar leaders said Warner Bros., Discovery and Paramount Global would continue to produce content for the channel.

However, the channel is likely to eventually move toward programming catered to its older broadcast TV audience under Nexstar ownership, according to Los Angeles Times reporting.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

