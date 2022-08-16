ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Here’s what to expect at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair

By Breya Jones
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sc2Ep_0hJaIIzR00 Kentuckians are gearing up for two weeks of animals, rides and fried foods at the 2022 State Fair starting Thursday.

People from all across the commonwealth come to the Kentucky State Fair to show off their livestock , produce and crafts for competition. Food vendors will dish out classic fair treats, from funnel cakes to donut burgers, along with plenty of options from local farmers.

Related Story
Sights And Sounds Of The 2021 Ky. State Fair

Thrill Ville, the ride section of the fair’s midway, offers roller coasters and attractions for all ages. And for more entertainment, attendees will have several nights of music and performances, including Oak Ridge Boys, Trace Adkins and Niko Moon.

When is the state fair?

The state fair runs from Aug. 18 through Aug. 28.

What are the hours of operation?

Hours vary from day to day in each section of the fair. A calendar of the hours can be found on the state fair website.

Where is the Kentucky State Fair?

The Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville will host the state fair. It will use several of the buildings located on the grounds, which is located at 937 Phillips Ln.

How much does it cost to attend?

Admission to the state fair will be $10 per person. There’s a $10 fee per vehicle. Children 5 and under get in free. Tickets for the World Championship Horse Show and rides at Thrill Ville will need to be purchased separately. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online .

Where can attendees park?

Parking will be available on-site.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LouFamFun

Fall Festivals and Events in Louisville

Here’s a list of Fall Festivals for you and your family to enjoy! Click the links for times, addresses and admission information. Festivals are a great opportunity for Louisville families to explore different areas of town. So many local communities, businesses, and groups host fall events and more than not, they are free. Enjoy fall fun around Louisville with family and friends.
LOUISVILLE, KY
My 1053 WJLT

10 Foods You Have to Eat at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair

The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is underway at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. I spent opening day like there like I have for 20 of the last 22 years and, like always, much of my time was spent eating. So, to get you geared up for your trip to the Fair, I decided to put together a list of the 10 Foods You Have to Eat at the Kentucky State Fair. And, yes. I built this list from experience. I have been coming to and enjoying the Kentucky State Fair for two decades and I have pretty much tried everything there is to try.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Farmers, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wnky.com

Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
HORSE CAVE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trace Adkins
My 1053 WJLT

New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

How Lexington residents can get free cake on Sept. 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Nothing Bundt Cakes is getting ready to celebrate its 25th birthday, and they’re doing so in a big way. On Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving out a free Confetti Bundtlet to the first 250 customers who arrive at any of their Lexington or Louisville locations.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Fair#Kentuckians
WLKY.com

Winning Cash Ball ticket with $225K prize sold in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another winning lottery ticket has been sold in Louisvlle. According to the Kentucky Lottery, someone bought a Cash Ball ticket in Louisville and matched all four numbers, and the Cash Ball, to win the top prize. That prize is $225,000. The winning numbers from the Wednesday,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHAS11

Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy