ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma transfer linebacker T.D. Roof out for season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVi7c_0hJaICh500

Oklahoma linebacker T.D. Roof will miss the 2022 season with a torn biceps injury that will require surgery, coach Brent Venables said Tuesday.

Roof transferred from Appalachian State, where he logged 41 solo tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in 2021.

He was planning to spend his fifth and final year of college eligibility with the Sooners playing for his father, defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

T.D. Roof transferred for the third time in his college career in the spring after his first two seasons at Georgia Tech (2017) and Indiana (2018). He said he wasn’t certain about playing football in 2022 until Venables rang.

“When Oklahoma calls you up and says, ‘Hey, do you want to come play football for Oklahoma?'” Roof said, “you don’t say no.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New coach Venables handles early test at No. 9 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Brent Venables got his first welcome-to-the-hot-seat moment well before his first game as Oklahoma’s new coach. He attacked that controversy the same way he took on ball-carriers as a gritty, undersized linebacker at Kansas State -- head on. Earlier this month, Oklahoma said assistant...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
State
Indiana State
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Miami, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
sportsspectrum.com

Oklahoma star Grace Lyons hosts conference for Christian college softball players

College softball players from around the country gathered in Norman, Oklahoma, this week for The Player’s Conference, a three-day event designed to help build a Christian community within college softball. The goal of the conference is to grow faith-based relationships and equip players to make an impact for God when they return to their teams.
NORMAN, OK
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps

In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Ted Roof
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!

Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent

This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian State#Texas Longhorns#American Football#College Football#Sooners#Cfp
KOCO

Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah

HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
HARRAH, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
University of Oklahoma
KOCO

Second half of Scissortail Park to open in September after two years

OKLAHOMA CITY — The second half of Scissortail Park is set to open in September after two years. As part of the MAPS 3 project, the expansion of the park is two years in the making. In just over a month, the fences will come down and residents will have access to sports complexes and fields that haven’t been available to Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

71K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy