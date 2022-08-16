ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart, Home Depot rise; Lumentum, ZipRecruiter fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Walmart Inc., up $6.77 to $139.37.

The nation's largest retailer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.

Home Depot Inc., up $12.77 to $327.38.

The home improvement retailer reaffirmed its 2022 forecast for earnings and sales growth.

Fabrinet, up $15.04 to $115.75.

The supplier of optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

BHP Group Ltd., up $3.23 to $57.97.

The mining company reported encouraging fiscal year financial results.

Crane Holdings Co., up $1.77 to $107.60.

The maker of aerospace equipment and electronics systems sold its Redco unit, which held its asbestos liabilities.

Lumentum Holdings Inc., down $6.59 to $89.60.

The optical networking products maker gave investors a discouraging revenue forecast.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 83 cents to $63.51.

Energy companies slipped along with falling crude oil prices.

ZipRecruiter Inc., down $1.14 to $19.83.

The online employment marketplace gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.

