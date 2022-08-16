ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 8/16/2022

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hJaI5bF00

Stocks ended mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday after another bumpy day as investors cautiously reviewed mostly encouraging financial results from major retailers.

The S&P 500 index wound up with a modest gain of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, mostly due to gains in Walmart and Home Depot following encouraging financial updates.

Technology, health care and energy stocks fell, limiting the broader market’s advance.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.06 points, or 0.2%, to 4,305.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 239.57 points, or 0.7%, to 34,152.01.

The Nasdaq fell 25.50 points, or 0.2%, to 13,102.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.82 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,020.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 25.05 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 390.96 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 55.36 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 3.91 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 460.98 points, or 9.7%.

The Dow is down 2,186.29 points, or 6%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,542.42 points, or 16.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 224.78 points, or 10%.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tech stocks lead Wall Street lower, breaking winning streak

Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading Friday with a broad slide for stocks that left the major indexes in the red for the week. The S&P 500 closed 1.3% lower, breaking a four-week winning streak. Shares in more than 80% of the companies in the benchmark index fell, with technology stocks driving much of the pullback. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 2% and also ended four weeks of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9%, ending slightly in the red for the week. Small company stocks also lost ground, pulling the Russell 2000 index 2.2% lower. Friday marked the heaviest selling for the market, including the S&P 500′s biggest decline in more than seven weeks, after a solid run of weekly gains. The strong market rally in July and early August followed better-than-expected company earnings and signs that the economy is slowing, possibly setting the stage for less aggressive rate hikes, the Federal Reserve’s main tool for taming surging inflation.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Moderna Was Sinking This Week

According to a media report, the U.S. government is planning a big shift in its approach to subsidizing coronavirus vaccines and drugs. This will affect the major COVID-19 vaccine makers, and Moderna is at the top of that list. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Why Blue Apron Holdings Soared as Much as 38.1% This Week

Blue Apron's float has 23% short interest as of the end of July. High short interest makes a stock ripe for a short squeeze, which likely happened to Blue Apron. The business is still in terrible shape, regardless of what the stock does. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
CNBC

Treasury yields climb higher on Friday

U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Friday as investors digested further commentary from the Federal Reserve and economic data that showed a drop in jobless claims. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last up about 9 basis points at 2.974%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded up 7 basis points to 3.213%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock Indexes#Energy Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Home Depot
CNBC

Cisco shares on track for best day in almost two years after earnings beat

Shares of Cisco jumped about 6% on Thursday, their biggest gain since November 2020. Cisco released fourth-quarter results after the bell on Wednesday that beat estimates, and the company issued rosy guidance for the coming year. Cisco shares jumped about 6% on Thursday and headed for their best day in...
STOCKS
Digital Trends

GPU prices may be about to crash to incredible new lows

Nvidia may be preparing to apply yet another price drop for its RTX 30-series GPUs, according to reports emerging from China. As reported by VideoCardz, Chinese website ZOL is reporting that Team Green could reduce the cost of its graphics cards by the end of August — a course of action that would undoubtedly be a response to the current state of the market.
COMPUTERS
Reuters

Global equity funds attract inflows for second week in a row

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Global equity funds received inflows for a second straight week in the week to Aug. 17, as investors tempered their expectations for the peak of the U.S. interest rate hike cycle, with a fall in commodity prices pointing to cooling price pressures.
STOCKS
ABC News

ABC News

792K+
Followers
172K+
Post
446M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy