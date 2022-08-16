Read full article on original website
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that five defendants who were indicted as a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) “Operation Lost and Found” have been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
KNOE TV8
Abortion ban remains in Kentucky
Your top local stories for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Aerial Video: Homes damaged, power lines down in parts of Peoria. Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Bright Side: August 18, 2022. Updated: 13 minutes ago. Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet...
KNOE TV8
Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After receiving a large number of applications from Entergy customers who want help in paying their utility bills, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana has closed the application process, according to a news release issued Thursday morning. According to the United Way, applications already submitted through...
Louisiana TikToker Perfectly Explains Life as a Louisiana Resident
One account on TikTok is shedding light on how to function properly in south Louisiana if you're visiting or if you're moving here so that you can survive the wild, wild south.
KNOE TV8
Attorney files federal lawsuit to prevent juvenile offenders from moving to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a potential roadblock in transporting some of Louisiana’s most violent juvenile offenders to Angola prison, as a Baton Rouge attorney has put himself between the state and those juveniles. Attorney Ron Haley is not on board with the idea of sending some...
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Shreveport Mayor Made Same “Error” on Senate Qualifying Form
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is awaiting a decision from the State Supreme Court on his ability to run for re-election as Mayor. Earlier this month, Caddo District Court Judge Brady O'Callaghan ruled Perkins was not qualified to run for re-election because he listed the wrong address on his election paperwork when he signed up at the Clerk of Court's Office.
KNOE TV8
5 armed suspects steal sports car from Swoop, Bert Kouns; 2 arrested in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another carjacking to add to the growing list of recent carjackings; five suspects approached a man and then took his sports car. On Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3:59 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a dispatch to the Swoop gas station at 109 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. When SPD arrived they learned that a male victim was reportedly approached by 5 Black males in a White Yukon Denali, the alleged suspects were armed with pistols and rifles and were wearing masks. Two suspects got into the victim’s 2019 Silver Convertible Camaro then the suspects fled the scene onto I-49.
KTAL
BCPD confirms victim in I-20 shooting has died
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have confirmed the victim in a shooting on I-20 early Thursday morning has died. Shreveport police found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the head after his black 2006 Jeep Liberty first struck the guardrail on the Red River bridge just before 4 a.m. before ultimately crashing on the interstate just before the Fairfield Ave. exit.
KNOE TV8
Top VA official makes Hawaii visit to underscore commitment to vets, facilities upgrades
The top five attractions in the Twin Cities were featured in Southern Living magazine and include museums, food, and shopping in the area. Free legal help is available at East Carroll Parish Library. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT. Some services provided will be for child custody, divorce,...
westcentralsbest.com
Caddo Parish grand jury returns 3 second-degree murder indictments
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish grand jury returned four indictments against homicide suspects Tuesday. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May shooting death of her husband. He was shot in the head at a home on Regent Street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
bossierpress.com
Arrest Made Yesterday’s Shooting Death on I-20
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit made an arrest on. the shooting on Interstate 20 that left a local man dead. Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the shooting death of. Chase Brownfield, of Shreveport. Early Thursday morning, officers with the Shreveport Police...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Bossier Cops Looking For 2 Women Stealing From Dollar General
For the past couple of years there has been a considerable number of people who have voiced their unhappiness with some big time retailers for using "Self Checkout" in lieu of staffing that checkout line with a bonified employee. This case will certainly fuel that fire as another reason why...
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
KTAL
Shreveport police investigate early morning carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Saturday morning in South Shreveport. Police say that a male victim reported a carjacking at the Swoop Gas Station located at 109 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m. The victim reported that five masked...
