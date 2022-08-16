ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined

Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that five defendants who were indicted as a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) “Operation Lost and Found” have been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Abortion ban remains in Kentucky

Your top local stories for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Aerial Video: Homes damaged, power lines down in parts of Peoria. Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Bright Side: August 18, 2022. Updated: 13 minutes ago. Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet...
KENTUCKY STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Shreveport Mayor Made Same “Error” on Senate Qualifying Form

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is awaiting a decision from the State Supreme Court on his ability to run for re-election as Mayor. Earlier this month, Caddo District Court Judge Brady O'Callaghan ruled Perkins was not qualified to run for re-election because he listed the wrong address on his election paperwork when he signed up at the Clerk of Court's Office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

5 armed suspects steal sports car from Swoop, Bert Kouns; 2 arrested in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another carjacking to add to the growing list of recent carjackings; five suspects approached a man and then took his sports car. On Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3:59 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a dispatch to the Swoop gas station at 109 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. When SPD arrived they learned that a male victim was reportedly approached by 5 Black males in a White Yukon Denali, the alleged suspects were armed with pistols and rifles and were wearing masks. Two suspects got into the victim’s 2019 Silver Convertible Camaro then the suspects fled the scene onto I-49.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

BCPD confirms victim in I-20 shooting has died

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have confirmed the victim in a shooting on I-20 early Thursday morning has died. Shreveport police found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the head after his black 2006 Jeep Liberty first struck the guardrail on the Red River bridge just before 4 a.m. before ultimately crashing on the interstate just before the Fairfield Ave. exit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Caddo Parish grand jury returns 3 second-degree murder indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish grand jury returned four indictments against homicide suspects Tuesday. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May shooting death of her husband. He was shot in the head at a home on Regent Street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Arrest Made Yesterday’s Shooting Death on I-20

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit made an arrest on. the shooting on Interstate 20 that left a local man dead. Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the shooting death of. Chase Brownfield, of Shreveport. Early Thursday morning, officers with the Shreveport Police...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Cops Looking For 2 Women Stealing From Dollar General

For the past couple of years there has been a considerable number of people who have voiced their unhappiness with some big time retailers for using "Self Checkout" in lieu of staffing that checkout line with a bonified employee. This case will certainly fuel that fire as another reason why...
107 JAMZ

Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTAL

Shreveport police investigate early morning carjacking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Saturday morning in South Shreveport. Police say that a male victim reported a carjacking at the Swoop Gas Station located at 109 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m. The victim reported that five masked...
SHREVEPORT, LA

