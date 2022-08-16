City puts $125 million in bonds up for vote in November
The Corpus Christi mayor and city council passed an ordinance Tuesday approving the Bond 2022 program to be put on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
The ordinances would authorize the city to issue bonds totaling $125 million without a property-tax rate increase.
Four propositions would be added to the ballot:
Proposition A: Streets ($92.5 million)
Proposition B: Parks ($20 million)
Proposition C: Public Safety ($10 million)
Proposition D: Libraries ($2.5 million)
“We remain committed to creating economic development opportunities and continued growth in our city,” mayor Paulette Guajardo said. “As we move into a new era of progress, the Bond 2022 projects will enhance the quality of life for all residents.”
More information is on the city's website about the 2022 bond.
