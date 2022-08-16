ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City puts $125 million in bonds up for vote in November

By Shane Rackley
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YETLS_0hJaHH4V00

The Corpus Christi mayor and city council passed an ordinance Tuesday approving the Bond 2022 program to be put on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

The ordinances would authorize the city to issue bonds totaling $125 million without a property-tax rate increase.

Four propositions would be added to the ballot:

Proposition A: Streets ($92.5 million)
Proposition B: Parks ($20 million)
Proposition C: Public Safety ($10 million)
Proposition D: Libraries ($2.5 million)

“We remain committed to creating economic development opportunities and continued growth in our city,” mayor Paulette Guajardo said. “As we move into a new era of progress, the Bond 2022 projects will enhance the quality of life for all residents.”

More information is on the city's website about the 2022 bond.

Comments / 3

Related
corpuschristicronica.com

Harbor Bridge contractor Flatiron/Dragados linked to Barbara Canales

In a press conference led by area elected officials at City Hall on Wednesday, August 17, 2021, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) confirmed in their elaborate engineering lingo — the $800 million dollar New Harbor Bridge is sinking. Harbor Bridge contractor Flatiron/Dragados’ Chief Spokesperson Lynn Allison continues to refuse to comment despite TXDOT’s Executive Director saying Flatiron/Dragados’ actions to ensure the safety of the New Harbor Bridge are unacceptable and they have been given a 15 day notice of default or they will be fired. If Flatiron/Dragados continues, the new Harbor Bridge is at risk of collapse.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
victoriatx.org

Developer announces new apartment complex for seniors

PHOTO #1: This illustration provided by FishPond Development LLC shows a future FishPond apartment complex in Alice, Texas. FishPond is planning to build a similar three-story complex in Victoria. PHOTO #2: This map shows the future location of FishPond at Victoria, a new apartment complex for seniors. FishPond Development LLC...
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#A New Era#Economic Development#Politics State#Politics Legislative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FireRescue1

Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal - City of Portland, TX

Portland, Texas, is a coastal city of more than 15 square miles located on a 40-foot bluff across the Harbor Bridge from Corpus Christi. With a current population of approximately 22,000, Portland is home to a diverse workforce serving Coastal Bend industries and businesses. The City is ideally situated on two bays, providing excellent fishing, boating, sailing, swimming, and kite surfing. With safe, upscale neighborhoods, award-winning schools, unmatched recreational opportunities, and excellent City services, Portland is a premier community known for Building Community and Raising Families!
PORTLAND, TX
tpr.org

More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge

Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy